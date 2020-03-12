SuperCom : Offers State-of-the-art People Monitoring Technology to Aid in Combating Spread of coronavirus

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, Public Safety, HealthCare, and Finance sectors announced today that it plans to leverage its proven, robust and scalable people tracking technology to aid in fighting the spread of the the coronavirus (COVID-19). Supercom is offering a new solution for quarantine and isolation monitoring to assist governments as they strive to contain and limit the reach of infectious diseases such as the coronavirus. This solution, PureHealth, leverages the company's proprietary PureSecurity technology, which has been successfully deployed for tracking and monitoring of thousands of people with mandatory location restrictions across the world in countries such as the USA, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Estonia, China, Latvia, and more.

Reports have indicated that basic electronic tracking solutions have already been attempted for similar purposes in Asia. Supercom is offering governments around the world an advanced and scalable solution which is ready for immediate deployment. SuperCom's solution includes a waterproof, hyperalergenic Bluetooth ankle bracelet, a smartphone and SAAS software in the cloud. It is fully customizable for various models and allows smartphone-only monitoring as well as more comprehensive monitoring with a Bluetooth-bracelet and other components. The company is in touch with various government entities regarding the potential deployment of this solution and plans to continue to offer it globally.

"As the spread of the coronavirus continues and has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), governments and their people are taking serious measures to help combat the spread of the virus. In regards to monitoring and isolation, we at SuperCom have the ability to help," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President of SuperCom Americas.

"Our expertise and advanced technology for monitoring of people in countries around the world uniquely positions us to aid governments in monitoring of individuals which are at risk of spreading the virus. We have worked with governments for over 30 years on their most sensitive and critical security projects, and hope to partner and help them as well during these turbulent times. Our technology is ready for deployment and works within existing healthcare containment models for control and surveillance of patients with infectious disease. We have seen that every day counts and are poised to assist the global health care community in their efforts to track and contain this pandemic," concluded Ordan Trabelsi, President of SuperCom Americas.

PureHealth is a non-intrusive patient friendly system that constantly tracks patient location; within buildings, vehicles and outside. PureHealth works within existing healthcare containment models for control and surveillance of patients with infectious disease. The solution can operate standalone or with additional security and location accessories as needed.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http:// www.supercom.com

