SuperCom : to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on June 10th

05/28/2019 | 05:01am EDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 28, 2019 SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT, and Cybersecurity sectors will hold a conference call on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7 a.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. IL time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 ended March 31, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SuperCom management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, June 10, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. toll-free: 877-407-9124
Israel toll-free: 180-940-6247
International: 201-689-8584

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release also include statements about business and economic trends. Investors should also consider the areas of risk described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" and those factors captioned as "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements arising from the annual audit by management and the Company's independent auditors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Corporate Contact:

Ordan Trabelsi, President Americas
Tel: +1-212-675-4606
ordan@supercom.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supercom-to-report-first-quarter-2019-results-on-june-10th-300857195.html

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd


© PRNewswire 2019
