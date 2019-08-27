Log in
Superconductor Technologies to Present at the 14th European Conference on Applied Superconductivity

08/27/2019 | 06:31am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (Nasdaq: SCON) will present at the 14th European Conference on Applied Superconductivity (EUCAS) being held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Conductus® HTS wire program technical lead, Dr. Jeong Huh, will present “2G HTS Coated Conductors: Process Control Improvements at STI” during the Industrial Developments in Coated Conductors session on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 5:45 p.m. local time (12:45 p.m. ET) in the Forth Room. Dr. Huh will review recent developments at STI focused on process control improvements that allow for commercial manufacturing of Conductus wire for magnet applications.

“EUCAS offers an exceptional opportunity to build on our existing relationships with companies that are seeking a reliable supply of high-performance wire to produce new disruptive devices,” said Adam Shelton, STI’s VP of Marketing and Product Line Management. “STI is relentlessly focused on our customers success. We are excited to work with our customers and industry leaders as we transition to supplying meaningful production quantities of Conductus wire for our superconductor magnets customers. We continue to see demand exceeding supply and look forward to working with our customers as they look to procure supply for the coming years.”

About EUCAS
EUCAS brings together the scientists, research and industrial communities from around the world. The forum provides an ideal platform to share knowledge and the most recent advances in all areas of applied superconductivity: from large-scale applications to miniature electronics devices, with a traditional focus on advanced materials and conductors. EUCAS is a biannual event aimed at bringing out the most recent scientific developments in the investigation of superconducting materials, and at fostering discussion on new potential applications of superconductivity and on technology transfer to industry. More information can be found at: https://www.eucas2019.org/

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI)
Superconductor Technologies Inc. is a global leader in superconducting innovation. Its Conductus® superconducting wire platform offers high performance, cost-effective and scalable superconducting wire. With 100 times the current carrying capacity of conventional copper and aluminum, superconducting wire offers zero resistance with extreme high current density. This provides a significant benefit for electric power transmission and also enables much smaller or more powerful magnets for motors, generators, energy storage and medical equipment. Since 1987, STI has led innovation in HTS materials, developing more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise. For more than 20 years STI utilized its unique HTS manufacturing process for solutions to maximize capacity utilization and coverage for Tier 1 telecommunications operators. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Superconductor Technologies Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “SCON.” For more information about STI, please visit http://www.suptech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement 
Statements in this press release regarding our business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our limited cash and a history of losses; our need to materially grow our revenues from commercial operations and/or to raise additional capital (which financing may not be available on acceptable terms or at all) in the very near future, before cash reserves are depleted (which reserves are expected to be sufficient into the fourth quarter of 2019), to implement our current business plan and maintain our viability; the performance and use of our equipment to produce wire in accordance with our timetable; overcoming technical challenges in attaining milestones to develop and manufacture commercial lengths of our HTS wire; the possibility of delays in customer evaluation and acceptance of our HTS wire; the limited number of potential customers and customer pressures on the selling prices of our products; the limited number of suppliers for some of our components and our HTS wire; there being no significant backlog from quarter to quarter; our market being characterized by rapidly advancing technology; the impact of competitive products, technologies and pricing; manufacturing capacity constraints and difficulties; the impact of any financing activity on the level of our stock price; the dilutive impact of any issuances of securities to raise capital; the steps required to maintain the listing of our common stock with a U.S. national securities exchange and the impact on the liquidity and trading price of our common stock if we fail to maintain such listing; the cost and uncertainty from compliance with environmental regulations; and local, regional, and national and international economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers.

Forward-looking statements can be affected by many other factors, including, those described in the "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of STI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in STI's other public filings. These documents are available online at STI's website﻿, www.suptech.com, or through the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are based on information presently available to senior management, and STI has not assumed any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Moriah Shilton or Kirsten Chapman
LHA +1-415-433-3777 invest@suptech.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
