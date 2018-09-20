Autumn fashion 2018: Eight outfits for your wardrobe

Jumper season is here - and we could not be more excited. Time to think about where you're going to party for Halloween, which jacketyou're going to pick up in time for winter and all the autumn inspired menus you can sample at your nearest coffee shop.

But when it comes to dressing for the season and embracing all things autumn fashion, you're probably looking for some inspiration. With these eight autumn looksyou'll be nailing fall style every time you leave the house.

Autumn trends to feature in your wardrobe in 2018

Tweed - This statement material is back, perfect for your autumn jacket or mini skirt, to pair with leather.

Autumn clothes colours - Reds, oranges and mustard yellows are always on trend when it comes to autumn fashion. However, this season you can also dabble in biscuit shades with a range of browns and tans on the rails.

Animal print - Leopard and zebra print is back in a big way.

Statement headwear - Berets, beanies and scarves are accessories to work into your autumn wardrobe this season.

Big jackets - Puffer has returned, again. A good looking down jacket will see you through cooler days during fall and long into winter too.

Capes and blankets - Snuggly and perfect for layering up your look a cape or blanket cardigan is the perfect autumnal addition.

1. The inbetween temperatures jumper dress

Knitwearstyle dresses speak for themselves but teamed up with trainers and a strong puffer jacket and you have the perfect look for the season ahead. Sweat dresses are the ideal throw on and go outfit piece - and a style with a hood is ideal for those days where the weather doesn't know what it's doing. Add longer length sports socks with your trainers for a daring look that keeps you warm too, while a cute beanie or beret is the perfect accessory on top.

If you're planning your wardrobe ready for lectures and walks around campus, finish things off with a leather rucksack slung over one shoulder to carry everything you need for the day. Otherwise, take advantage of your jacket pockets and keep things casual.

Get the look:

Cullen Sweat Dress

SD-X Superfibre Slim Puffer Jacket

Low Pro Luxe Sneakers

2. The autumnal colours inspired look

Red, orange, yellow - you can have definitely have fun with colour when it comes to your autumn outfits. Burgundy, rust and mustard shades are best for those who don't want to push things too far.

This season, 70s inspiration has taken hold again. Cord or suede skirts are the very definition of autumn style - perfect for dressing up or down this season. Team with a bodysuitto create a seamless look and swap out your sandals for ankle boots so you're ready for whatever the season has to throw at you.

Have fun with knitted tights on cooler days, otherwise leave legs bare. A leather jacket is the ideal outerwear to throw on and go. Grab a tote bagor cross body bag to keep everything you need close.

Get the look:

Premium Billie Suede Skirt

Bardot Bodysuit

Milli-Lou Suede Chelsea Boots

3. The 'does all the talking' print

No cute animals were harmed in the making of one of the biggest autumn trendsfor 2018. Animal print is dominating and is back in a big way, with everything from leopards to zebras featuring on new season pieces. Graphic prints are another strong trend, with bold shapes and colour that do all the hard work when it comes to your go-to autumn style.

Pinafore dresses work perfectly for autumn looks, paired with a thin jumper, thick tights and chunky boots. Suede boots in grey or red always look great in fall - just avoid wearing them on wet days.

If you're not into full on print you can definitely get away with accessories featuring a print. A graphic print bagis the perfect addition to an all black ensemble, breaking up the colour and adding some interest.

Croyde Cable Knit Jumper

Printed dungaree Dress

Print Edition Montana Rucksack

Millie-Lou Suede Chelsea Boots

4. The day to night bonfire party

Nothing reminds us more of autumn than the distinctive smoky smell of bonfires and fireworks. But what do you wear when a bonfire party starts early and goes on well into the night?

Layering is key to autumn fashion, as the temperature can't quite make up its mind - whether it wants to be hot or cold. Denim dungarees are the perfect base for any fall look, easy to layer up with long sleeved topsand comfy trainers. Add a vest topunderneath for extra insulation or if the night turns into a house party and things heat up.

Have a little fun with your dungarees, these are great for customising with patches and pins to let everyone know what you're all about. Throw a parka jacket over the top and stay snug while you watch the sky once the evening rolls around.

Get the look

Jodie Boyfriend Dungarees

Velvet Trim Grandad Top

Custom Pin Badge Pack

Crystal Nebulus 90 trainers

Cocoon Parka Jacket

5. The Halloween lover autumn look

It's is officially spooky season so for all you pumpkin spice and horror movie lovers this is the autumn stylefor you. If you don't want to full on dress up but still embrace the holiday a little then throw together a look worthy of the season. Velvet textures and dark autumn shades tick all the right boxes.

A velvet dress is vampy in a good way - pair with black heeled boots and a dark berry lip and you'll be the queen of Halloween. Finish with a trench coat for a little sophisticated glamour, perfect if you're hitting up the bars on October 31st.

Get the look

Flocked Velvet Skater Dress

Fleur Heel Chelsea Boot

Belle Trench Coat

6. The perfect coffee shop date shirt dress

T-shirt dresses are low key cool - ideal for pairing with trainers and an oversized hoodie or your comfiest leather jacket. A baggier style dress keeps things super casual - perfect for staying relaxed and to keep those first date nerves at bay.

Worried about the chill? Throwback to your school days and team your shirt dresswith knee high socks for a cutesy but cool take on autumn style. An oversized scarf is the perfect accessory for this look - pair with a matching beanie.

Get the look

Slim Line T-Shirt Dress

Georgia Studded Biker Jacket

Aries Sparkle Scarf

Snow Sock Triple Pack

7. Keep things timeless in tweed

A structured tweed jacket taps into one of 2018's biggest autumn trends- you'll be serving style whatever you're up to. Mix and layer athleisure pieces under your jacket for a range of autumn outfitsthat are gym ready and will see you through the season.

Black sports leggings with a long sleeved t-shirt are easy to throw on and go, pair with trainers and minimal makeup to create one of those perfect autumn looksideal for running errands at the weekend.

Get the look

Classic Wool Pea Coat

Studio Leggings

Nebulus 90 Trainers

Velvet Trim Grandad Top

8. The layered up look

Blanket cardigans, multiple knitwear pieces and oversized hoodies are the perfect choice for layering this season. Wear over your fave weekend looks - blue jeans and a boyfriend t-shirt are the ideal base layers.

An oversized denim jacket over a brightly coloured hoodie is the perfect casual ensemble. Pair with laid back joggers and trainers for low key vibes any day of the week.

Get the look

Track & Field Zip Hoodie

Borg Girlfriend Jacket

Rylee Embroidered Joggers

Retro Court Trainers

Premium Goods Sport T-Shirt

Check out our new season piecesand find the perfect wardrobe additions to nail those autumn trends we're now seeing.