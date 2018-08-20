How to look ‘on fleek’ in your first week: 8 college outfits for 2018

The summer holidays are coming to an end so it's time to think about heading back to school or college. You've bought your books and updated your stationery, now it's time to consider what to wear to collegeto ensure you look 'on fleek' during your first week. Whether you're moving on to do an in depth course or choosing your classes for sixth form, get the outfit right and you won't only impress your classmates, you'll also enjoy a massive confidence boost - ready to smash a new year of education.

Navigating college fashioncan be a minefield. If you wondering how to nail back to school fashion, here are 8 outfits to get you started:

1. The t-shirt dress

The t-shirt dress is cool, casual and comfy. The ideal addition to your college orsixth form clothes. It's easy to layer up with a lightweight jacket and goes perfectly with a pair of ankle boots - or even trainers, for ultimate comfort. Finish off with a few accessories and a backpack for your books and you'll be dressed to impress on your first day back.

Get the look

Boyfriend t-shirt dress

Girlfriend Jacket

Fleur heeled ankle boots

2. A warm coat

Warm, sunny days may soon be behind us for another year and as the weather starts to cool down you needto invest in a jacket that will see you through autumn into the cold winter months. A camo print parka should stand out from the crowd and ensure you're on-trend whatever your schedule. Keep the outfit simple and let the jacket to do all the hard work. Team with a slouchy lightweight knit jumper or a slogan sweatshirt and a pair of skinny blue jeans. Finish the look with a pair of trainers for a look that's top of the class.

Get the look

Jacket

Braxton slub knit jumper

Cassie skinny jeans

Superdry freesprint weave trainers

3. The perfect pair of jeans

You can't go wrong with jeans (or jeggings) and a basic tee. Blue or black, skinny or boyfriend - you could even brighten up your outfit with bold coloured jean or opt for a ripped pair for a rebellious look. Dress this look up with heeled boots and a statement top or tone it down with slip on trainers and a t-shirt. Layer up on colder days with a jumper or cardigan and a coat. Add a cross body bag for the finishing touch - for all your school essentials.

Get the look

Alexia jeggings

Slouchy t-shirt

Slip-on sneakers

Delwen star cross body bag

4. A cute skirt

College or sixth form means you no longer have to wear a uniform, so can swap your school skirt for something that's a little more your vibe. A-line, button down skirts are definitely on trend at the moment. Pick out a black style to use as the staple piece in your school wardrobe. This skirt style will look great with a patterned blouse. For an on trend finishing touch, a pair of Chelsea boots and a suede shoulder bag are the perfect choice - throw on tights in the winter months for those brisk walks across the grounds to your next lesson.

Get the look

A-line skirt

Essentials off-shoulder top

Zoe Quinn high Chelsea boots

Premium suede neo nomad fringed bag

5. A cosy hoodie

When it comes to deciding what to wear to schoolyou want to look for comfortable clothing. You won't be able to concentrate in class if you feel awkward in your outfit. Trousers that are too tight to sit down in or a top that restricts movement is a big no-no. So, what could be more comfy and cosy than a hoodie? It's perfect for school and can be worn with jeans, a slogan t-shirt and trainers to complete the casual look.

Get the look

Hoodie

Sophia Skinny Jeans

City of dreams t-shirt

Retro Court Trainers

6. A stylish jumpsuit

When considering outfit ideas for school, you can't go wrong with a jumpsuit.They're comfortable, easy to dress up or down and can be layered with a hoodie or coat for warmth.Work with a plain short-sleeved or long-sleeved t-shirt underneath andadd a pair of wedge espadrilles. Finish it off with a watch, so you won't be late to class and a statement earrings for a look that turns heads.

Get the look

Jumpsuit

Lace pocket crop t-shirt

Espadrilles

Urban ombre glitter watch

7. A cool skater dress

The classic skater style dress is the perfect college outfit.It's loose fitting for comfort and has long sleeves for warmth. Add a gilet, ankle boots and a bag and you are good to go. You could swap the boots for trainers for a more relaxed look or wear a parka jacket instead of the gilet to protect yourself from the elements if you are walking to college.

Get the look:

Skater Baseball Dress

Ashley Everest coat

Millie Jane Chelsea boots

8. Smart chinos

Smarten up your wardrobe with a pair of chinos. Go bold with a red pair and you can brighten it up too, ensuring you stand out from the crowd and make a statement during your first week back. Pair with a blouse and sandals, then you can layer it up with a cardigan when it gets colder.

Get the look

Alia off the shoulder blouse

International Sweet Chinos

Miley ankle boots

Now you just need to decide which one you're going to wear first. Check out our trending range to see what's hot and what's not before you snap up your college outfits for the new term.