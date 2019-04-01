Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Superdry PLC    SGP   GB00B60BD277

SUPERDRY PLC

(SGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/01 11:30:00 am
554.25 GBp   +1.14%
08:57pSUPERDRY : In Love With Lauren Aquilina
PU
08:57pJAMIE HANNAH : The Classic On Cool
PU
03/27SUPERDRY : CITY BOY Superdry founder says investors are lining up behind him
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jamie Hannah: The Classic On Cool

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

Your voice has been described by famous peers as 'a voice never heard before'. So we're going to set you the challenge of eloquently explaining the impossible!

I have been having singing lessons since I was 7 years old so my voice has been trained. I have been taught how to breathe properly and look after my larynx. My range is very wide and covers deep baritone to high male soprano. I think this is why people find my natural voice extraordinary - especially my high falsetto. However, I have never just been a classical singer, my repertoire even when young, covered pop - I won my school's X factor competition singing a Michael Jackson track, musical theater, jazz and world music as well as operatic arias. Pop music is the genre I love best - that's what I sing in the shower!

List some misinterpretations people might have about the classical music genre?

I don't believe in categorizing things in metaphorical boxes. After all, so-called 'classical' music was the popular music of its time. It is not staid, stuffy and static - there is plenty of room for improvisation especially in early 17thcentury countertenor music. Every time a 'classical' song is sung it sounds different. 'Classical' music has its own different genres as different to each other as bubble gum pop is to grime nowadays. For me, I am also melding the classical feel with a synth electro pop sound so I hope to bring my own stamp in this genre.

What's it like to see you live?

I have been performing as long as I have been singing. I love performing live and getting to know an audience. I get a huge buzz from performing, can't stop smiling, and I think the audience feels it as well. I sang in a small backing group for Kylie Minogue in a series of her Christmas concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She was a total professional, a master of performance and working with the audience. It was an amazing experience and something I will never forget. I still have a lot to learn but I hope the audience has as much fun as I do. I am embarking on a Heather Small Tour soon and I am so excited about those audiences.

You've teamed up with the iconic Boy George on a recent track - what's the most extravagant and then most down to earth characteristic of Boy George?

George is very generous with his time, his experience, and his direction - whether on styling, photography or writing. He is a real dream to work with. There are two sides of George - of course his makeup and styling identify him and there is a very laid back type of George that is practical and shows the human side that is not seen by a lot of people.

ANOTHER fan of yours is only a certain Oscar winning Emma Thompson! What's the sassiest thing Emma Thompson has said to you?

Just about everything Emma says is sassy! She is such fun to be with and I really value her thoughts on everything. I turned up to her party not long ago in a bright blue denim embossed suit and from across the room I heard her shouting 'you pull off patterns better than I do!'She laughingly complained that I had managed to upstage her at her own party.

Sound of My Youth is a song about nostalgia - what would you change from the past if you could?

I wish I had more confidence in myself. I wish others had accepted my idiosyncrasies and me as I was growing up. I am the way I am - dyslexic and very passionate about all music - I was bullied at school for not being 'normal'. Now I know who I am, have grown over 6ft tall and work out most days - I don't get bullied any more. Back then, it hurt and I wish I had more confidence in myself then to not let it hurt as it did.

A lyric in Sound of My Youthgoes 'crying out for sunshine' - what are the ingredients for your perfect summer?

Well the main ingredient has to be sunshine, lots of it - then some good friends, a beach, good music and a cocktail or five.

As a proudly gay artist, what does pride mean to you, and who inspires you?

I am proud of who I am and what I am born to be. I believe it's not a label on life or how I live it. I just am. The proud part is that many have gone before me to path a way forward for me to live as I am and for that this makes me massively proud of being gay. Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus - the list is endless. Sexuality is different to gender, however I would also like to acknowledge Munroe Bergdorf in my answer, as I am continually inspired by her activism creating awareness of the transgender community; pushing for legislative change, greater visibility and inclusion.

We recently invited you to Superdry's Regent Street flagship, and it was a total delight! What did you pick out, and did it shift any original impression on the brand?

Amazing, I had a terrific time. Thank you for inviting me. I picked out a super cute jumper with the rainbow flag on it. I didn't realize the store has such an eclectic range. I've been pretty much living in your gym kit since then.

How does a classical kid like you dress?

I am just an ordinary guy and shop in the high street like everyone else. I love colours and I love how I can express myself in what I wear and I guess it comes out more when I'm all dressed up with somewhere to go to.

Finally, where do you see yourself in 5 years?

On the big stages worldwide, baby! Gotta stay optimistic!

FOLLOW JAMIE HANNAH ON INSTAGRAM HERE!
LISTEN TO SOUND OF MY YOUTH HERE!
JAMIE WEARS NEW SEASON SUPER, SHOP HERE!

Disclaimer

Superdry plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 00:56:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERDRY PLC
08:57pSUPERDRY : In Love With Lauren Aquilina
PU
08:57pJAMIE HANNAH : The Classic On Cool
PU
03/27SUPERDRY : CITY BOY Superdry founder says investors are lining up behind him
AQ
03/27SUPERDRY : Stakes are high in epic battle for Superdry
AQ
03/20SUPERDRY : HIGH AND DRY Superdry investors ...
AQ
03/18SUPERDRY : founder faces 'hostility'
AQ
03/15SUPERDRY : firms up stand against founder Dunkerton's return
AQ
03/15SUPERDRY : firms up stand against founder Dunkerton's return
AQ
03/15SUPERDRY : founder details return bid
AQ
03/14BOOHOO : Superdry firms up stand against founder Dunkerton's return
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 887 M
EBIT 2019 58,8 M
Net income 2019 48,6 M
Finance 2019 59,4 M
Yield 2019 4,79%
P/E ratio 2019 10,18
P/E ratio 2020 9,46
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 449 M
Chart SUPERDRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Superdry PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERDRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,15  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Euan Angus Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Chairman
Edward Peter Barker Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Hennessey Chief Information Officer
Timothy Martin Powell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERDRY PLC17.14%586
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL17.23%91 594
KERING24.20%72 410
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-2.98%49 770
ROSS STORES11.90%34 502
BURBERRY GROUP12.62%10 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About