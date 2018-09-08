Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Superdry PLC    SGP   GB00B60BD277

SUPERDRY PLC (SGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/07 05:35:00 pm
1135 GBp   -3.65%
02:47aSARAH CLOSE : New Term & New Tracks
PU
09/07VICINITY CENTRE : Cult shopping centre brand reveals opening date fo..
AQ
09/04SUPERDRY : Brexit revote
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sarah Close: New Term & New Tracks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 02:47am CEST

Singer songwriter Sarah Close is making waves in music, and with the release of new single You Say, we're saying that she's set for serious fame and SOON! We invited her to our flagship store for a natter and gifting session - the results are below…

Hi Sarah! To get 'closer' to you, can you tell us some unusual facts about you?

I don't like tea… I get a lot of teasing about it from my family and friends but i just don't like the taste. What else…? I'm excellent at giving massages and I got my ears pierced for the first-time last year.

You mentioned you were a Myspace Girl back in the day - what song would you have on your profile, and what was your background wallpaper?

I had a Myspace page but actually when I was a kid it was all about Bebo! All I remember is my Dad was my best friend on there haha!

Have you always had a knack for social media, and what's your current relationship with it?

Social media started being a thing when I was about 15/16 - I wouldn't say I've always had a knack for it, but I grew up alongside it so I've always known what to do without really thinking about it. I love how it allows people to connect but I'm really trying not to spend too much time on my phone and more time enjoying the people and places around me!

Your new single is called You Say, and we say we love it! Question is, what are you actually saying in the song?

It's the story of being into someone more than they're into you, but they're taking advantage of your feelings. One day saying it's off then calling you back up when they see you moving on and doing good, only this time you're SO DONE. And you tell 'em to get gone once and for all!

You've brought dance moves into the mix - explain your moves to us and any showstoppers you have up your sleeve on the dancefloor!

I love to dance - I dance when I do my make up, I dance when I cook but I only ever do it by myself and I've never had dance lessons or anything. When I listen to You Say, it just makes me want to move, it's such an energetic song. I've always wanted to do a video where I bring in some dancing and this felt like the right time to do it. My trick on the dancefloor is to stop thinking about what you look like and lose yourself in the music, people look great dancing when they're comfortable - just get your hips moving and your body will follow.

Funniest moments you've had on set?

When we shot the Only You music video we had a friend's dog on set with us - there was a lot of giggling and awwing that day - I remember getting my make-up done with the dog sat on my lap. Goals.

We're in 'New Term' mode at Superdry - what are your memories of school days, and what would you advise your younger self now?

School was ok for me, I had some good friends and good teachers who were very supportive of my music. I hated doing exams though and I'm so glad I don't have to do those anymore. To my younger self I'd tell her to be more fearless and worry less about what other people thought. School is such a bubble and it can feel like it's never going to end or you're never going to escape the people there, but it's important that you make mistakes so you can learn and grow and take all the opportunities you can.

You recently visited Superdry at Regent Street, and we loved having you. What styles did you pick out, and was there anything that surprised you about the brand?

I had no idea that Superdry had a sportswear range! I'm a very energetic person and I burn off a lot of steam by working out so I grabbed a lot of the sports stuff. I also picked up a puffy coat in preparation for the cold weather, as well as some comfy tracksuit bottoms, which I'm currently living in. My favourite piece though was the jumper dress - I love jumper/t-shirt dresses!

SARAH CLOSE'S NEW SINGLE YOU SAY IS OUT NOW - WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE!
FOLLOW SARAH CLOSE ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

SARAH WEARS NEW SEASON SUPERDRY SPORT & SUPERDRY LEATHER

Disclaimer

Superdry plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 00:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERDRY PLC
02:47aSARAH CLOSE : New Term & New Tracks
PU
09/07VICINITY CENTRES RE : Cult shopping centre brand reveals opening date for Perth
AQ
09/04SUPERDRY : Brexit revote
AQ
09/03SUPERDRY : Abbie McCarthy’s Reading Festival Review
PU
08/26SUPERDRY : Jackets are off in fight for young fashion fans
AQ
08/25SUPERDRY : Limits need 10pc leeway
AQ
08/23SUPERDRY : How to care for your jacket zip
PU
08/20SUPERDRY : boss to fight Brexit
AQ
08/20SUPERDRY : Dry run
AQ
08/20HOW TO LOOK &LSQUO;ON FLEEK&RSQUO; I : 8 college outfits for 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/06Superdry Plc 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/24The 7 International Retailers Landlords Need To Know About 
2017Supergroup Plc reports 1H results 
2017SuperGroup PLC (SEPGF) CEO Euan Sutherland on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call.. 
2017Supergroup Plc reports FY results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 951 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 85,8 M
Finance 2019 89,6 M
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 11,32
P/E ratio 2020 9,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 965 M
Chart SUPERDRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Superdry PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERDRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 17,6  GBP
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Euan Angus Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Chairman
Edward Peter Barker Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Hennessey Chief Information Officer
Keith Graeme Edelman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERDRY PLC-40.41%1 247
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-13.89%90 617
KERING9.44%63 141
FAST RETAILING CO LTD18.25%52 055
ROSS STORES21.45%36 656
ZALANDO-7.24%11 916
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.