Superdry : 10 Minutes with Solanne Marechaux

Name: Solanne

Sport: Basketball

Insta handle : Solanne.Marechaux

Intro

Originally from Paris, France, Solanne is a basketball player at heart, full of passion, drive and focus, Solanne has been dribbling around the competition with his next level skills, he's definitely one to remember.

How did you get into your Sport? Talk us through your journey

I started basketball at 9 years old, I was looking for a sport to do after school and I tried football and tennis and then tried Basketball and fell in love, I haven't looked back since.

What has been your proudest moment in your career?

My proudest moment in my career was when my team and I were out at a tournament in Northern France, it was my 16th birthday and our team made it through to the last game of the tournament, I took the last possession for the win and made it. What a moment.

What do you look for in active wear?

I am looking for activewear then enables me to be my best. It has to be comfortable more than anything, while looking stylish, nothing better than a good Shorts and Tank top combo.

What motivational track do you work out too?

Before every game, I always put on some Hip Hop songs like Drake or Kendrick Lamar. I also really love to listen to some French rap artists such as BOOBA.

What is your favourite piece from the Superdry Sport range and why?

I love all the Joggers that Superdry Sport offer, they are all so comfortable yet easy to move in.

What would be your 5 step workout routine for a newbie?

The first step will be to dribble with one hand and then with both hands

Next try to shoot to the basket

Then how to do a layup , which foot put first etc…

4th step would be to learn how do a good pass

And finally, step 5 would be to learn how to defend your basket.

View the full Superdry Sport collection here.