Superdry : 5 Jumper Outfits To Rock This Winter

Summer is officially over and you probably feel like hibernating but girl, you really don't want to miss out on the beauty of winter fashion. If it's breaking into the piggy bank you're worried about, don't sweat it - it's easy to style up your old looks with a few key pieces and cosy winter jumpers.

Struggling to get those winter looks down? Check out our five fave jumper outfits you can rock this winter for some inspiration.

How to wear a jumper:

There's no need to overthink styling winter looks - it's so easy when you know how.

Go for oversized jumpers paired with denim skirts.

Try cosy slim-fit joggers and a fitted jumper for a sporty vibe.

Why not try chinos with an on-trend roll neck knit?

A fitted jumper always looks great under dungarees.

Whatever you're feeling, we've got you covered.

Sound good? Grab those knitsand read more of our tips on how to wear a jumper this winter.

Look one: Cute and girly

Winter shouldn't mean abandoning those cute skirts. Show them some love by pairing your faves with a cream roll neck jumper and some chunky chelsea boots. Roll necks and embroidery have both been huge trends this year, so take your winter style up a notch by combining the two. This ultra girly jumper outfit is sure to turn some heads, making it the perfect first date outfit. If it's super cold outside, chuck on a leather jacketand some tights - you'll be good to go in no time.

Get the look:

Roll neck jumper

Skirt

Boots

Look 2: Athleisure Lover

The best thing about winter is definitely the super chill jumper outfits. It's no secret that athleisure has taken over the fashion world recently, and the winter weather is the perfect excuse for some sporty chic. Whether you're rushing off to a long uni lecture or chilling with the girls, a comfortable outfit is always needed. Burgundy is festive but fashionable, so combine one of our supersoft sweaters with some flattering slim-fit jeans for a super cute but warm winter look. To add some more sporty elements to this look, finish off with trainers and throw on a puffer jacket.

Get the look:

Hoodie

Trainers

Jeans

Look 3: Smart-Casual

If you're struggling when it comes to how to wear a jumper for smarter occasions, this is the look for you. Acid wash jumpers add instant edginess to any look while chunky boots and tight skinnies keep it sophisticated enough for a smarter vibe. The cold shoulder cutouts featured on this ribbed knit add some softness to the outfit, making it perfect for dinner with the fam or going for a date with bae.

Want to wear this look around the office? Swap the jeans for some skinny fit chinos, add a smart but sassy blazerand you'll be bossing that meeting in style.

Get the look:

Jumper

Jeans

Boots

Look 4: On-Trend Comfort

Gilets are an absolute winter essential, especially when paired with a classic chunky roll neck jumper. They keep the cold at bay while adding a high end feel to any simple outfit. Some mid-wash ripped skinnies and white trainers add some rebel chic to this otherwise classy look, perfect for a shopping trip with your gal pals or exploring a new city.

Fancy straying away from jeans? Tuck the oversized jumper into a belted denim skirt with some tights and ankle boots for a super stylish everyday jumper outfit.

Get the look:

Jumper

Gilet

Jeans

Shoes

Look 5: Summer To Winter In A Tick

We admit this one looks a tad summer-y, but pairing it with some tights and a thick leather jacket results in a strong winter look. Skirts should never be abandoned at the back of the wardrobe when they're so easy to wear in winter - especially flattering skater styles. Tuck a fitted knit into your fave skirt, pull on those comfy trainers and add some winter accessories for the perfectjumper outfit.

Get the look:

Jumper

Skirt

Shoes

Now you've got the inspiration, it's time to rock those winter looks. Check out our knitwear range for ultra comfy jumpers or our hoodiesfor that athleisure look. Whatever you go for, you'll be looking on point this winter.