Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Superdry Plc    SGP   GB00B60BD277

SUPERDRY PLC

(SGP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/31 12:37:12 pm
408.8 GBp   +0.05%
08:47pSUPERDRY : AW19 Superdry Snow Collection
PU
10/14SUPERDRY : entrusts Dunkerton with turning around fashion firm he founded
RE
10/08SUPERDRY : Puffer jackets – The must-have women's jacket for fall
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Superdry : AW19 Superdry Snow Collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

It's time to live life in the snow lane. Whether you're looking for quality tech outerwear to spend all day on the slopes or you're all about the apres (we all need style points for fondue). The new Superdry Sport collection has you covered with ski clothes for men and women ready for the mountain.

We see heading to the slopes as a form of escape, where we find fresh powder and explore everywhere from black runs to beginner slopes. This is why we design our ski clothes in technical fabrics made to move with you. To ensure you can spend all day on the slopes, we've put each piece to the test to make sure they have high water resistance and fully taped seams. Plus, we've got every extra feature covered to make your life easy, from insulating lining to ski pass holders, snow seals and breathable fabrics.

To inspire your slope style we've worked with a pair of diverse athletes with their own unique look. Former professional snowboarder Eddie Wall and freestyle skier Rowan Cheshire know the mountains better than anyone, and put the new ski collection to the test to prove it seriously performs.

From bright neons to classic white ski clothes for women, we've got skiwear for every signature style. Wear alone, wear together, mix it up and create your own individual look.

Whoever, wherever, whenever, however - ski your own way. Whoever you are, wear it your way and don't forget to show us your style with #SDMyWay.

Shop the AW19 Snow collection today. MENS - WOMENS

Disclaimer

Superdry plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 00:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERDRY PLC
08:47pSUPERDRY : AW19 Superdry Snow Collection
PU
10/14SUPERDRY : entrusts Dunkerton with turning around fashion firm he founded
RE
10/08SUPERDRY : Puffer jackets – The must-have women's jacket for fall
PU
09/12SUPERDRY : SUPER-GUY Shareholders support Julian Dunkerton as turnaround plan co..
AQ
08/14SUPERDRY : appoints retail veteran to be permanent finance chief
AQ
08/13SUPERDRY : appoints Nick Gresham as permanent finance chief
RE
08/06Swedish fintech Klarna valued at $5.5 billion in funding round
RE
07/18SUPERDRY PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Exporters lead FTSE 100 lower as Fed Chair's comments kn..
RE
07/10EUROPE : European shares end lower as Fed optimism short-lived; banks outperform
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 862 M
EBIT 2020 49,4 M
Net income 2020 46,8 M
Finance 2020 56,9 M
Yield 2020 4,15%
P/E ratio 2020 8,80x
P/E ratio 2021 6,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 335 M
Chart SUPERDRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Superdry Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERDRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 538,75  GBp
Last Close Price 409,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Marc Dunkerton Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Peter Wodehouse Williams Chairman
Nicholas John Gresham Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Hennessey Chief Information Officer
Helen A. Weir Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERDRY PLC-12.66%431
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.27.52%98 725
KERING24.13%71 040
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.23.94%62 044
ROSS STORES32.60%39 906
HENNES & MAURITZ62.39%34 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group