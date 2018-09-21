Superdry : Autumn/Winter fashion trends for men

When it comes to men's autumn fashion, you want to look good, stay warm but also pick a few transitional pieces that tap into the trends for the coming season. Whether you're planning to rave at your mate's Halloween house party or just looking forward to it cooling down, you need a wardrobe that reflects you.

We've taken a look at what we saw on the A/W18 catwalks earlier in the year and pulled together what you need to know, what you need to wear and how to style it altogether.

Men's autumn fashion trends 2018

These are the trends to translate into your wardrobe:

Rodeo - Cowboy inspired boots and hats were big news at Fashion Week.

Nineties - You can't get away from the era that introduced us to style icons like Justin Timberlake, Eminem and David Beckham.

Leather - The perfect transitional jacket material, leather was a popular choice for many designers for the season ahead.

Shearling - Warm and great to look at, shearling on coat collars or full on jackets are gonna be big this season.

Hiking - Walking gear inspired looks dominated the men's autumn fashion catwalks.

Checks - Your fave night out shirt is still going strong, as check prints are popular for the season ahead.

Ridin' style

The rodeo's come to town. This season you're going to see men's autumn fashioninspired by the Wild West on clothes rails everywhere.

However, leave the leather chaps at home and don't worry about the cowboy hat - denim, shirts and pointed boots are easy rodeo inspired elements to add to your wardrobe. A neck scarf is thewannabe cowboy accessory to try out - look for bold colours or prints and mix and match with your everyday looks. Finally, swap jeans out for casual joggersfor an easy weekend vibe. Not into joggers? Bold coloured chinoswork too.

Get the look

90s boy band inspired

Men's autumn fashionhas definitely been inspired in 2018 by the likes of Oasis and East-17 with huge parkasand fur lined hoods making for the optimal transitional jacket for autumn and winter.

Bold colours - think oranges, reds and vibrant blues - make your parka the talking point while black jeans and a long sleeved t-shirt or a thin jumpertame things down. Marty McFly worthy, high top sneakers make for great 90s inspired footwear. Embrace the full on style of the decade with plenty of hair gel and an oversized rucksack to finish.

Get the look

Hell for leather

The perfect transitional jacket for the evening, the autumn/winter catwalks featured leather - and lots of it. A black leather jacket works with any vibe you're looking to pull together and a monochromatic outfit works for every occasion. Pair straight-leg, black trouserswith a black polo shirtfor a style that looks great propping up a bar - the leather jacket adds edge.

When it comes to footwear, more leather is best to tap into those men's autumn fashion looks we witnessed on the catwalks. Stick to ankle boots with a pointed toe, for a shoe that works - day to night.

Get the look

Shear style

Introduce shearling to your wardrobe with a subtle collar on a transitional style jacket. Denim is the perfect lightweight outerwear piece for fall and taps into a few of the trends we witnessed at the autumn/winter shows. A shearling lined parka is another good call, wear open to show off the material and tap into 2018's men's autumn fashiontrends. Team with blue jeans, a graphic print t-shirt and trainers for an easy weekend look. Layer up with a hoodie under your denim as we near November.

Full shearling styles are the ideal winter coat - warm and good looking pick up a tan shade or a black colour depending on your vibe.

Get the look

Gone trekking

You might not be heading into the hills but hiking inspired looks dominated the autumn/winter shows. Cargo shorts, chunky brown boots and a military inspired jacket thrown together might not sound like a combo that works but it just does. Stick to khaki and tan shades, with a relatively plain base layer - in the form of a black, fitted t-shirt.

This look is best reserved for those early autumn days - swap out the shorts for cargo trousers when the weather turns.

Get the look

Check it out

Checked shirts are a wardrobe staple for many of us - so you'll be pleased to learn that the print is set to dominate men's autumn fashionin 2018. Lumberjack styles work great for day or night, with a pair of black skinny jeans and boots. You can also keep things low key by wearing the shirt open over a plain white t-shirt and pairing with blue jeans and suede trainers.

Thicker flannel styles make autumn layering easy - they can work as your outerwear while the warmer temperatures last but sit great under a leather jacket or thicker parka later in the year.

Get the look

Tap into these trends while planning your autumn/winter wardrobe and boss the latest looks all season.