Superdry : Dizzy Times With Tim Atlas

Tim Atlas is reaching dizzy heights in 2019, quite literally! The LA singer's latest single takes him to space, with a trippy take on love and relationships. What's more, Superdry jumped at the chance to collaborate on this eclectic music video - look out for some inventive reworking of an SD rucksack - who says you can't style it out on the moon!?

How's your 2019 been treating you so far?

My 2019 has been pretty great so far. Busy, but a good busy. Lots of writing, lots of scheming, and a bunch of new things.

Your new single is called Dizzy- what's the story here?

Dizzy started in my living room while I was trying out new sounds for my upcoming record, and I just happened upon this disco-inspired demo so I ran with it. We wrote it about the ups and downs of a relationship, and I think it's pretty fitting.

Moments/tasks in life that make your head all a dizz?

I think social media makes me feel spinny. You know those moments where you lay on your couch and look at your feed, then an hour later, you realise you've gone down the Instagram rabbit hole and you don't know how you got there? Just dazed and confused!

Another moment - my dog likes to run in circles around me at the park and it definitely gives me the spins.

You included a few Superdry items in the video - bravo! What was the video concept?

So excited to have partnered with Superdry on this video! It starts with a girl breaking up with me, saying she needs 'space'. I take it literally and spend the whole video trying to get to outer space. The video switches back and forth from scenes in my head to scenes that are actually happening, and it just gets progressively more and more ridiculous throughout. A silly concept that we had a blast making.

How was it filming this amazing concept?

It's pretty mind-boggling to witness this ridiculous idea grow from nothing to sitting on set in a full-on spacesuit as we put together a rocket ship. I met with Joe, our director/mastermind, in North Hollywood as he presented every idea with 'Wouldn't it be crazy..' - and somehow 90% of those ideas made it into the final cut of the video. We went as far as hiring a very talented prop master to build a spaceship for us, which is now sitting on my apartment balcony if anyone is interested. Overall, an absolute joy to work with this cast and crew - all really amazing human beings involved in sending me to space.

How would you fare in Space?

I feel like I'd do alright being subtracted from society for an extended period of time. I don't know if I could do space food though. Can you have noodles in space? That'd be a deal breaker.

Let's do a twist on 'who would be your shipwrecked squad' - who would you like to be lost in space and quite content with?

Oh man, excellent question. First - Bill Nye the science guy because I feel like he has all the answers and I like having my mind blown with knowledge. Second - Aziz Ansari because he's hilarious but also likes to talk deep from time to time.

Summer is coming…what's the itinerary to a perfect sunny season in Tim Atlas's book?

I'm not a summer person to be honest. My daily itinerary would consist of maybe a hike in the morning, grabbing a cold brew and then sticking my head in a freezer til the sun goes down. But I love a good music festival and tropical vacations. I'd love to just retreat somewhere nice like Thailand and write music.

Dream vacation?

The dream for me is to eat really good sushi in Japan. I think about this often. Maybe go skiing afterwards.

Who would be on your iconic festival line-up - feel free to make it fictional and impossible!

The Beatles

Super band consisting of John Mayer, D'angelo, and Thundercat

Jimi Hendrix

Prince

Tame Impala

The Strokes

Phoenix

Death Cab for Cutie

Kanye (but only playing his first 3 albums from beginning to end)

Funniest festival story?

This isn't a funny story, but it was a moment I'll never forget. It was during Paul McCartney's set at Outside Lands in 2013. He was singing Hey Jude, and all my friends and I were singing at the top of our lungs with our arms around each other. It was just this surreal moment where I realised that it was special.

You're heading to Brighton for The Great Escape Festival in May! Who else are you hoping to catch in action, and any seaside must-do's to tick of?

So excited for this! Definitely want to catch Still Woozy, Innerwave, LEISURE, and innerwave. We have a couple friends playing the festival as well like Gia Margaret and Big Wild, so I'm very excited to catch them!

What's your summer style?

Can't go wrong with some light trousers, a vintage tee, and some sunglasses. Literally me all summer.

