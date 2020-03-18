Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Superdry Plc    SGP   GB00B60BD277

SUPERDRY PLC

(SGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Superdry : Fashion brand Superdry will not meet prior fiscal 2020 targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 04:17am EDT
A woman walks past a window display at a Superdry store in London

British fashion brand Superdry said on Wednesday it would miss its 2020 targets because of the "unprecedented challenges" of the coronavirus outbreak, but added it had a strong capital position and was in talks with lenders about additional flexibility and liquidity.

The company said it would now not meet forecasts given in early January for fiscal year 2020, which was underlying pre-tax profit in the range of zero to 10 million pounds, and also would not give a formal outlook for the year.

It said 78 stores were shut due to government-mandated closures in Europe, which accounts for 40% of its weekly sales forecasts, and that it was seeing sharp falls in U.S. and UK traffic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday essentially shut down social life in Britain and ordered the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks, as the country steps up efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus.

That added to pre-existing challenges on the High Street for retailers, with shoppers increasingly shifting to online websites to order clothes and other essentials.

Superdry, known for its Japanese style logo designs, in January reported poor Christmas trading.

As the coronavirus outbreak aggravates retail conditions, pressure mounts for Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton, who returned to the group after a boardroom coup in April and has since been overhauling product and cutting promotions to revive the brand.

Superdry shares, which have plunged more than 80% so far this year, were down 6% soon after the opening bell on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUPERDRY PLC
04:17aSUPERDRY : Fashion brand Superdry will not meet prior fiscal 2020 targets
RE
03/12STRAX : TLF SIGNS EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENTS WITH SUPERDRY AND WeSC
AQ
03/10French Connection posts full year loss as UK high-street competition weighs
RE
01/24Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/22Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/16Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/15QUIZ online sales tumble 15% over tough Christmas period
RE
01/14Boohoo finds silver lining in Britain's depressed retail market
RE
01/13LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 climbs as U.S.-China trade deal nears; midcaps ..
RE
01/10British bluechips dragged down by banks amid rate cut fears
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 780 M
EBIT 2020 28,8 M
Net income 2020 18,4 M
Debt 2020 180 M
Yield 2020 6,10%
P/E ratio 2020 4,48x
P/E ratio 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 81,7 M
Chart SUPERDRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Superdry Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERDRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 492,08  GBp
Last Close Price 99,65  GBp
Spread / Highest target 773%
Spread / Average Target 394%
Spread / Lowest Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Marc Dunkerton Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Peter Wodehouse Williams Chairman
Nicholas John Gresham Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helen A. Weir Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERDRY PLC-80.21%98
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-33.04%70 104
KERING-33.18%52 680
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-0.80%44 343
ROSS STORES, INC.-40.25%26 532
HENNES & MAURITZ-29.64%20 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group