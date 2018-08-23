Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Superdry PLC    SGP   GB00B60BD277

SUPERDRY PLC (SGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/22 05:35:12 pm
1186 GBp   +1.80%
02:57aSUPERDRY : How to care for your jacket zip
PU
08/20SUPERDRY : boss to fight Brexit
AQ
08/20SUPERDRY : Dry run
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Superdry : How to care for your jacket zip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 02:57am CEST

We get it - your fave jacket has a snaggy zip and you don't know whether to throw it in the bin in a rage or take some time to fix it. But don't worry - we got you.

This guide breaks down how to fix broken zips, stop them from catching and just generally maintain them - so your jacket lasts and lasts.

You can also check out our full jacket care guideplus our in depth break down of how to wash a down jacketto ensure that coat stays fresh.

How to loosen up a stiff zipper

Dirt and dust can clog up your zipper - making it real hard to take your jacket off without looking like you're trying to remove a tight running top, after a sweaty gym session.

Here's how to loosen up that stiff zipper, with stuff you can probably find in the house right now:

  1. WD-40

Have a rifle through the garage and grab a can of WD-40. This lubricant spray can fix ANYTHING.

Spritz a little on the corner of a cloth or a cotton wool ball and wipe down the teeth of your zipper. Be careful not to get any on your jacket. Don't wanna make things worse.

Try zipping and unzipping your coat - it should be pretty easy now.

  1. White vinegar

Can't get your hands on WD-40? White vinegar does the job just as well. Rub this onto the zip from top to bottom and it will dissolve any dodgy bits of lint or dirt that may be sticking your zipper.

  1. Graphite pencil

Who knew, right? Take the tip of a sharpened graphite pencil and rub this on the full length of your zipper. Try doing up your jacket and the graphite should act as a lubricant.

  1. Chapstick

You'll definitely have one of these lying around. Apply a little to your finger then rub this into your zipper and up and down the teeth. This should smooth things out.

  1. Soap

Go old school with a bar of soap and wet this a little before applying to your zip. It should make things smoother when pulling the closer up and down.

  1. Talcum powder

Not just for babies - sprinkle a little on the zipper then gently move it up and down to get it going again. You'll probably need a damp cloth to hand because this method can get pretty messy.

  1. Wax paper

Rub some wax paper along the zipper, getting in between the teeth and try moving the zip - it should start to loosen up.

Things to check when fixing a zipper

Just some things to note before you get started:

  • Don't rage - Avoid pulling and forcing the zipper - you're just gonna break it and that's not an easy fix.
  • Avoid getting any of the materials on your coat - WD-40 will leave a greasy mark, white vinegar could stain your jacket and graphite dust can mark it. Be careful when applying these things to your zip.
  • Look for anything stuck in the zipper - Thread and lint is a pain. Use a needle or a pin to pull out anything stuck in the zipper.
  • Check the teeth -If you have a metal zipper, look for any teeth that are out of line as these will affect how the zipper moves. Use pliers to pull these back into place if any aren't right.

How to save your zip from future damage

Defence is better than offence.

  1. Ensure zippers are closed before putting your clothes in the wash -This means there's less chance of them catching on anything while they're spinning round in the drum.
  2. Lay clothes out flat or hang straight once washed - This means the zipper won't dry in a crooked position and make it harder to close later.
  3. Dry clothing with zips on a low heat -If you're using the tumble dryer, make sure the heat is low to avoid causing any damage to your zipper.

Ready to keep that Superdry jacket going for longer? Keep these tips to hand in case a zipper ever plays up.

Disclaimer

Superdry plc published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 00:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERDRY PLC
02:57aSUPERDRY : How to care for your jacket zip
PU
08/20SUPERDRY : boss to fight Brexit
AQ
08/20SUPERDRY : Dry run
AQ
08/20HOW TO LOOK &LSQUO;ON FLEEK&RSQUO; I : 8 college outfits for 2018
PU
08/20SUPERDRY : founder donates GBP 1m to 2nd Brexit vote campaign
AQ
08/19BREXIT : Superdry founder gives £1m boost to People’s Vote campaign
AQ
08/19SUPERDRY : founder gives 1 million pounds to campaign for second Brexit vote
RE
08/18SUPERDRY : Fashion boss gives £1m boost to People’s Vote campaign
AQ
08/18JULIAN DUNKERTON : the man who gave £1m to the People’s Vote campaign
AQ
08/16SUPERDRY : Men’s coat styles 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/06Superdry Plc 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/24The 7 International Retailers Landlords Need To Know About 
2017Supergroup Plc reports 1H results 
2017SuperGroup PLC (SEPGF) CEO Euan Sutherland on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call.. 
2017Supergroup Plc reports FY results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 951 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 85,5 M
Finance 2019 92,3 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 11,27
P/E ratio 2020 9,71
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 951 M
Chart SUPERDRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Superdry PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERDRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Euan Angus Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Chairman
Edward Peter Barker Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Hennessey Chief Information Officer
Keith Graeme Edelman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERDRY PLC-40.01%1 228
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-3.70%100 148
KERING17.51%67 522
FAST RETAILING CO LTD9.10%48 101
ROSS STORES15.04%34 977
ZALANDO1.85%12 927
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.