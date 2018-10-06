Log in
SUPERDRY PLC
Superdry : How to wear a leather jacket this season for men

10/06/2018

Whether you want to add a bad boy vibe to an everyday outfit or you're after the perfect coat for a night out with your mates - one of our leather jacketsis a staple for every man's wardrobe. If you need the down low on how to wear a leather jacket, we've got you covered.

How should a leather jacket fit?

Getting the right fit is a big part of pulling off the leather look successfully. This type of jacket should be fitted so avoid opting for a size bigger than normal. Here are some steps to follow to ensure yours fits right.

  1. Make sure there's enough room to move your arms without any stiffness - nobody likes a robot on the dancefloor.
  2. The length of the jacket should land exactly on your waist while the sleeves should end at your wrists, not extending onto your palm.
  3. Be aware of the fit of the jacket itself - some may have a slight oversized effect, but it should still fit your waist and arm length.
  4. Check to see if the shoulders of the jacket match up with your own; if it's tight on the shoulder and lays more to the neck, it's probably too small, whereas if it goes over your shoulder and towards your arm, it's too big. If the shoulders, waist length and sleeves match up, you're good to go.

The next step is to pick out the leather jacket stylesthat work for you, before you tackle what to wear with a leather jacket.

Leather jacket styles:

Who knew there were so many different types of leather jacket? Before you figure out how to wear a leather jacket, you have to decide which style is 'the one' for you. We've broken down our favourite styles to make it super simple. You can check out our full collectiontoo - there's a style for every occasion.

  • The classic biker jacket. The O.G. of leather jackets, they typically come with a ton of added quilting, buckles and pockets. Easy to dress up and down, there's a reason the biker jacket is so popular. Our Premium Classic Leather jacketis a prime example of a classic biker look.
  • The trucker jacket. Leather jackets don't always have to have a dark and edgy, why not mix it up with suede leather? Trucker jackets tend to have thicker collars than other leather jackets and they have a slightly oversized look, plus popper buttons rather than a zip. Superdry's Tan Suede take on this essential is one to buy.
  • The rotor jacket.They might look similar to a biker jacket, but our Rotor Jackethas a more casual vibe. It doesn't feature any of the flashy bling that comes with a biker jacket, instead focusing on the smaller details. This includes ribbed elbow pads and seven pockets. Totally on-trend and easy to wear, what's not to love?
  • The indiana jacket.If you want a combination of a trucker jacket and a classic biker, an indiana leather jacket is for you. Our Premium Indiana Leather Jacket is available in brown suedeand black leather.

What to wear with a leather jacket:

Struggling with the styling? No worries, here are just a few looks to try, so you can mix it up a little - no matter the occasion.

Pair a leather jacket with camo print

Go casual and comfy with a pair of camo print trousers. Camo prints have made a huge comeback this year, especially in the form of skinny fit joggersand combat trousers. Not only are they insanely comfy, this type of trouser can be dressed up or down by changing up the shoes.

A plain, black fitted tee adds a casual vibe to this dressed-up edgy look, making it the perfect outfit for drinks with your pals or even a Tinder date - first impressions matter, after all. This outfit suits nearly all leather jacket styles, although the classic biker adds a little rebel to the look.

Dress leather up with a fitted shirt

Need something a bit more dressy but struggling to know what to wear with a leather jacket? We've got you covered with this fitted shirt and leather jacket look. Our Premium Classic Leather Jackethas tons of detail, including quilted shoulders and a buckle on the waist to add extra biker vibes.

Let the leather do the talking and opt for a white fitted shirt, tucked into plain black skinny jeans. If you want to up the ante, grab a patterned shirt and add a silver belt buckle, guaranteed to turn some heads.

Keep things casual in a suede number

Let's face it, sometimes you need a go-to outfit to pull on with little effort or thought. Whether you're dealing with a hangover or running late for uni, this trucker-inspired Suede Leather Jacketis super easy to throw on over any outfit. This leather jacket styleis slightly oversized, so it's comfy while still ensuring you look on point.

Roll up a pair of dark denim jeans and chuck on a loose fitting white tee for a super simple everyday ensemble. For shoes, just wear your favourite trainers or go for black chunky ankle bootsif you want to smarten it up. Baseball caps and beanies give a sporty vibe to this casual look, so don't be afraid to add them in.

Pair your leather with a cable knit jumper

Is it just us, or has the cold started creeping back already? Leather is great all year round, especially when layered over a cream cable knit jumper. It doesn't matter which of the leather jacket stylesyou pick for this look, but try a burgundy jumperif you go for brown or suede.

Pair with some fitted black jeans and ankle boots for a winter-appropriate outfit that can be worn practically anywhere. Dinner with the fam? Yep. Drinks with your mates? Yep. Date night? You know where this is going. Chunky knits and leather jackets will be your go-to look for every occasion as the cold season starts up.

Graphic tees + leather = ultimate laid back style

If you're heading to the pub with your mates or watching a game of footie, this outfit is the one to go for. The ultra casual graphic tee and loose jeans combo is comfy enough to chill in while the leather jacket adds the edge.

Opt for white or black trainers if you want to stay on the casual route, otherwise stick with a classic pair of black chelsea boots. If it's chilly outside, swap the graphic tee for a fitted hoodie to keep the cold at bay. Classic, casual and easy - this outfit is perfect for those who aren't sure what to wear with a leather jacketfor an everyday look.

Add a leather jacket to your everyday look this season, now that you know how to style one - keep yours looking good too with our in depth, jacket care guide. We've also featured a women's guide here on the site, featuring the top 10 leather jacket stylesto try out.

Disclaimer

Superdry plc published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 00:47:04 UTC
