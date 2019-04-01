Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Superdry PLC    SGP   GB00B60BD277

SUPERDRY PLC

(SGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/01 11:30:00 am
554.25 GBp   +1.14%
08:57pSUPERDRY : In Love With Lauren Aquilina
PU
08:57pJAMIE HANNAH : The Classic On Cool
PU
03/27SUPERDRY : CITY BOY Superdry founder says investors are lining up behind him
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Superdry : In Love With Lauren Aquilina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

We caught up with the eclectic and honest popstar about life on the road and touring with Miss Taylor Swift…

Introduce yourself in poem form, please!

My name is Lauren

I write songs but not poems

This is a haiku

Your IG bio references a 'wannabe washed up pop star' - who would be on your dream shipwrecked-squad?

My boyfriend, my group of best friends, and my family. We'd turn it into a huge party. Oh and probably Bear Grylls just to keep us all alive.

What makes your music stand out from other pop alumni?

My immediate reaction is to say 'it doesn't' haha, but I guess a lot of it is really personal to me and stories I've taken directly from my life, which makes it different. My latest single 'Tobacco in My Sheets'is especially personal and about my mum, so I guess I'm the only person who could have written that one.

Highlight of your career to date?

Selling 100,000 EPs as an independent artist is always something I'll be really proud of, and opening for Taylor Swift at the London date of her 1989 tour!

We read your 2018 retrospect on the 'gram, and it says you moved into your first apartment - talk us through Lauren Aquilina's dream décor!

I like quite a minimal but still homely feel. I don't really have a lot of bright colours in my apartment, it's mostly blues/whites/greys but with some gold touches too. My favourite thing in my home is a neon light in the shape of a crescent moon that I have on ALL the time, I'm obsessed with it.

What 2019 resolutions have you succeeded and fabulously failed in so far?

I had one 'stop saying yes just to be polite' which is really hard for me to keep up but I've actually been doing it and feel much better for it! I definitely haven't been flossing every day though, that's a complete fail on my part.

Is it daunting to perform live, and how do you psych yourself up?

I get quite psychically nervous before a show but only about 5 minutes before I go on stage. Before my last headline show I genuinely looked in the dressing room mirror as the intro started, pointed at myself in the mirror and said 'you are a popstar' like 10 times to mentally prepare myself haha.

What's it like to see Lauren Aquilina live?

A rollercoaster of emotions! It's a real half and half between sad songs with just me and piano, and full band bops you can dance too. Oh, and I talk between songs waaaay too much.

If you could perform anywhere in the world, where would this stage be and why?

I'm desperate to perform at Red Rocks in Colorado, it just looks like the most beautiful setting for a concert ever.

Best and worst aspects to being on tour?

Best aspect is meeting people after the shows, worst aspect is sitting in a car for 10-hour drive days…!

A recent single of yours is entitled 'If Looks Could Kill' - what's the story here?

I actually wrote this song for Little Mix - I don't think I would have ever written something so self-assured if I knew I was writing for myself. But now that I've decided to keep it for myself it's become one of my favourites to perform.

What's your interpretation of 'beauty'?

Happiness, and being whoever the hell you want to be!

We loved having you at our London Regent Street flagship - what did you make of the brand, and what clothes did you pick out?

I loved being there! I was really surprised actually, I felt like I had a bit of a pre-conception of what Superdry was, but I really loved the Dark Romance collection and how different it was to what I expected. I basically took home that whole collection!

FOLLOW LAUREN AQUILINA ON INSTAGRAM HERE!
LISTEN TO TOBACCO IN MY SHEETSHERE!

Disclaimer

Superdry plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 00:56:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERDRY PLC
08:57pSUPERDRY : In Love With Lauren Aquilina
PU
08:57pJAMIE HANNAH : The Classic On Cool
PU
03/27SUPERDRY : CITY BOY Superdry founder says investors are lining up behind him
AQ
03/27SUPERDRY : Stakes are high in epic battle for Superdry
AQ
03/20SUPERDRY : HIGH AND DRY Superdry investors ...
AQ
03/18SUPERDRY : founder faces 'hostility'
AQ
03/15SUPERDRY : firms up stand against founder Dunkerton's return
AQ
03/15SUPERDRY : firms up stand against founder Dunkerton's return
AQ
03/15SUPERDRY : founder details return bid
AQ
03/14BOOHOO : Superdry firms up stand against founder Dunkerton's return
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 887 M
EBIT 2019 58,8 M
Net income 2019 48,6 M
Finance 2019 59,4 M
Yield 2019 4,79%
P/E ratio 2019 10,18
P/E ratio 2020 9,46
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 449 M
Chart SUPERDRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Superdry PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERDRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,15  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Euan Angus Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Chairman
Edward Peter Barker Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Hennessey Chief Information Officer
Timothy Martin Powell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERDRY PLC17.14%586
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL17.23%91 594
KERING24.20%72 410
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-2.98%49 770
ROSS STORES11.90%34 502
BURBERRY GROUP12.62%10 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About