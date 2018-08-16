Superdry : Men’s coat styles 2018

A good quality coat can enhance any outfit but the style you choose depends entirely on your personal tastes - and how prepared you want to be for the cold. The structured fit of a pea coat works for the 9-5 trendsetter, while an oversized parka is a versatile men's jacket that suits everyone. If you're on the market for a new winter jacket, here are the different types of coatsto consider.

Types of men's coats

Here, we've rounded up the most versatile pieces of outerwear to add to your coat rack in 2018. There's a coat style for every man, for every occasion.

Military pea coat - A more formal piece of outerwear, ideal for work or evenings out.

Parka - The ultimate men's winter jacket, with a large hood and thick lining.

Leather - Perfect if you want to add a tougher edge to any look.

Denim - Lightweight and easy to style, choose a denim shade that suits you.

Bomber - These flight jackets add a Tom Cruise, Top Gun vibe to any look.

Quilted - Thick, comfortable and good looking, one of these jackets will see you through snow and cold.

Trench - Stylish and lightweight, this is a jacket for making an impression.

1. Military Pea Coat

These military style jackets add masculine structure around the shoulders and chest. Wide lapels make this jacket style a popular choice for those looking for outerwear that makes an impression. Wool pea coats are ideal for colder months, as they shield the wearer from the cold while still looking good.

When to wear a pea coat

Pea coats are one of those men's jacket stylessuitable for more formal occasions. Pair yours with a smart shirt and tie, a neck scarf and leather gloves and you have an ensemble that matches a formal dress code.

How should a pea coat fit?

Pea coats should feel like a tailored fit - so not too snug across the chest and back. You should be able to do all of the buttons up to the collar without feeling restricted. When trying on a pea coat, stretch your arms to judge how tight the fit is - if you can't hug them around yourself you may need to go a size up.

2. Parkas

A parka jacket is one of the most stylish winter coats out there. With an oversized hood, a huge number of pockets and a zip up front with a collar to keep the cold out, these men's jackets look good and keep you warm. Fur trims are a luxe addition to these coat styles - perfect for making a statement while out and about. Look for parkas in easy to style colours such as black or khaki. Camo print is a bold choice if you want to be remembered. If you want to throw back to 80s Mod style look for a khaki jacket with a bold orange lining.

When to wear a parka coat

A parka will be your turn to jacket on those casual days, when you're not needing to impress at work or need to get out of the house in the cold. They're definitely a laid back men's jacket stylebut one that every man needs in their wardrobe. Thinner parka jackets are great for everyday looks, easy to throw on and leave open over a round neck jumper and skinny jeans - reserve the thick shearling lined styles for real cold days.

How should a parka coat fit?

Parkas should sit slightly oversized when it comes to fit. In terms of length, these jackets are usually a little longer but you should look for a style that sits just below the hip to keep the chill out. Also, remember, the bigger the hood the better.

3. Leather

You may not ride a Harley - or maybe you do? - but that doesn't mean you can't don a leather jacket and look good. These premium jackets last as long as you do and look just as good. The beauty of leather is how it moulds itself to your shape, so after a few wears you'll have a jacket that works with you to create a seamless style. Look for contrasting silver zips and asymmetrical cuts to add a bolder, alternative element to this jacket style. A strong collar is a must - there's nothing better than turning up the collar on a leather jacket in the cold and playing bad boy as you walk down the road.

When to wear a leather jacket

When you wear one of these coat styles all depends on your vibe. If you're the type of guy who's known for his alternative looks, a leather jacket instead of a blazer for a smarter event is so you. They're also great for casual looks, great for pairing with skinny jeans, a plain t-shirt and heavy boots. Add a pair of wayfarer sunglasses and you're good to go.

How should a leather jacket fit?

Leather should adapt to your body but it should fit comfortably without being restrictive. Ensure it doesn't feel too tight on the back and arms and that you can sit down and move freely with it done up. Leather can sometimes come up a little small, so it's a good idea to try a couple of sizes before you buy.

4. Denim

Usually considered to be a summer jacket, denim is actually the perfect coat style for layering in cooler weather. Shearling collars add an extra level of warmth, while denim jackets featuring patches and logos offer a personalised feel. Hailing from retro trends in the States in the 50s, when Levis dominated the scene, denim is a versatile material that works for any style. Play around with your look and don't be afraid to dabble in a little double denim. Jeans + denim jacket make for a great ensemble.

When to wear a denim jacket

This men's jacket type is best reserved for casual days, mixing with your comfiest jeans and your favourite trainers. It's lightweight enough to wear with a t-shirt in the spring, while for winter you can pull one over a thick cable knit jumper and finish with an oversized scarf and beanie hat.

How should a denim jacket fit?

It's up to you. A tighter fitting denim jacket creates a smarter vibe, making it the better choice if you want to wear your jacket all the time. However, an oversized denim jacket may be better if you want to carry it through to winter and embrace layering to stay warm. A size bigger than you'd usually pick out should be enough for the perfect oversized look.

5. Bomber

Inspired by fighter pilots, these men's coat styles are for the adventurers and the big dreamers. Bomber jackets come in all shapes and sizes. Suede bombers work for any occasion while a shearling collar and cuffed sleeves are better for casual vibes. Choose khaki shades or tan hues reminiscent of military uniform or opt for an easy to style black or grey.

When to wear a bomber jacket

The bomber is the ultimate throw on and go jacket, working with pretty much everything in your wardrobe. Wear over a crisp white shirt and smart trousers for formal look that's comfortable but makes an impression or wear over a hoodie with your favourite skinny jeans at the weekend. Whatever the occasion, a plain bomber could work - bonus points if it's a suede material.

How a bomber jacket should fit

Bombers should fit in a similar way to your denim jacket, close to the body but not too tight. Thinner bombers are better a little oversized, to ensure you can comfortably fit layers underneath. Check the bomber you choose isn't too short on the sleeves and when it comes to length it should sit just above the hips.

6. Quilted

Thick down linings and a distinctive quilted finish make this men's jacket stylea solid winner for winter. Puffed up looks make an impression, with chunky collars and cuffed sleeves to keep the cold out whatever the weather. A quilted jacket with a hidden hood is an added bonus, keeping you dry when needed but out of sight when it matters. You might have shied away in the past from this jacket because they can be tough to keep clean - but we've got the lowdown on this too, right here.

When to wear a quilted jacket

Basically, when it's really cold. This jacket can take any cold weather that's thrown at it so whether you're on dog walking duties or simply out at the weekend a quilted jacket has you covered. They look great with any style of jeans and chunky boots for the winter months. Add a beanie and you'll look good wherever you end up.

How a quilted jacket should fit

When deciding on one of these padded coats check the fit on the arms, if you like the weights at the gym you could find your normal size a little snug so may have to go up one. There's nothing wrong with a quilted jacket fitting a little larger than your regular size - it just leaves more room for an extra layer on real cold days.

7. Trench coat

Inspired by military jackets, these coat styleslook incredible whatever the weather. Sharp collars, waist ties and a double breasted fastening make this a jacket ideal for formal occasions. A tan colour reminds us of slick, 1940s detectives and film stars while a more structured wool trench keeps things stylish and snug in the winter. A lightweight trench in a thinner material is a good call for spring looks that can carry through to autumn.

When to wear a trench coat

We're certain nothing looks smarter than a trench coat - worn over a button up shirt and tie combo - making it the right style for when you want to make an impression at the office. It's also a good choice for evening dinners and late night dates. Double breasted finishes up your smart game.

How a trench coat should fit

Trench coats offer a structured fit, nipping you in at the waist and accentuating shoulders. Look for a trench with strong lapels and a stiff collar for a polished finish. Stretch your arms when trying on one of these men's jackets to ensure it's not too stiff around the shoulders and back. A trench should fit well across the chest and shoulders then hang relatively loose. Lengthwise, it should hang below the hips and not ride up too much when you sit.

Nail your jacket game with this selection of men's coat styles, with one for every occasion.