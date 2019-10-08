Superdry : Puffer jackets – The must-have women's jacket for fall

It's the jacket to rule them all and this season, women's puffer jackets are back and better than ever before. From cropped styles to longline looks and puffer jackets with fur hoods, choose the right puffer style for you this autumn and style with everything from jeans and heels to gym gear. Get ahead on your autumn wardrobe and refresh your outerwear with the biggest coat trend of the season - the puffer jacket.

What puffer jacket to wear this season?

Patterned puffer jacket - Don't stick to simple, opt for a print puffer to make a statement.

Statement colour puffer jacket - Choose red, green or something that screams you.

High-shine puffer - Get edgy with a puffer in a high-shine fabric.

Opt for a pattern puffer jacket

Puffer jackets make a pretty bold sartorial statement. So - why not go the extra mile and opt for a loud and proud pattern puffer that really shows off your unique style? It's not just about the shape this season because we've added some seriously cool prints to the mix when it comes to our women's puffer jacketcollection at Superdry.

This is the kind of jacket that gets people asking 'where did you get that?' and the reason is obvious. A print puffer jacketstands out and adds sass to any look. Layer over this season's cargo trouser or your go-to pair of joggers and pair with either trainers or boots or style it up with leather trousers and a roll-neck sweater for a dressier look. Either way, this is a puffer jacket that gets your style noticed. Choose a statement colour puffer jacket It's not just about the shape or the prints this season when it comes to puffer jackets. We're also dipping our toe into the world of statement colour. Inject a little fun into your coat collection and update your looks with a splash of something extra bold for the season ahead. Greenis big for fall and is due to continue as a key colour through next spring so if you're looking for a statement colour with serious longevity, green is a great choice. Bright and bold, green gets our vote. Pair yours with anything from simple blue denim and a white tee to a classic autumn knitted midi dress and your chunkiest trainers.Feeling classic yet bright? Opt for bold, post-box red. Not only does this colour look super-sleek when paired with an all-black look but it also pairs with anything from plaid to camo to give your fall looks a taste of block colour no matter what. Finish a red puffer jacket with a warm wool beanie hat for all the skater vibes with a modern twist.

If you're all about pops of colour in the winter season, this statement look is right up your street. Whether you opt for a bright yellow puffer jacket or slick pure white, mix it up with a stand-out style that you can pair with anything in your wardrobe for instant trend points. Complete the entire look with chunky lace-up ankle boots and the right knitted accessories and you'll be keeping the cold out with more than a touch of style.

Make moves in a high-shine puffer jacket

Want on-trend puffer styling with a little more edge? High shine is the choice for you and it's a look that sets you apart whether you're heading to the slopes or just on a day out. Play with colour or keep it chic in jet black and opt for a puffer jacket with a fur hood for the ultimate combination of on-trend textures.

Style yours with skinny jeans and either chunky ankle boots or trainers for a more laid-back vibe.

5 ways to style your puffer jacket

Puffer jackets are the perfect women's coat to throw on over pretty much everything for some added warmth. Whether you're just running out of the house to the gym in leggings and a crop top or you're heading out for a day of shopping, a puffer coat can be so much more than just a warm throw-over. Here are some of our favourite ways to style yours this season for a touch of extra inspiration.

Layer with a hoodie

We're all about layering this autumn and women's puffer jackets style perfectly with an oversized hoodie for the ultimate in street style vibes. Keep your look ultimately casual with loose-fit relaxed jeans and trainers.

Keep it monochrome

Make a statement by opting for a modern black and white head to toe look finished with a pure white puffer jacket. Sports vibes perfect for winter.

Blue jeans and heels

Thought you needed to keep your puffer coat aside for only casual outfits? Try styling it with straight-leg blue jeans and strappy heels or heeled boots for a dressier take on the coat of the season. Finish with a simple sweatshirt for layering goals 101.

Black on black

Give your look an instant edge by layering black and black. Opt for a black knit dress with a black puffer jacket and finish the look with an on-trend, sports-luxe belt bag and stand-out, pure white trainers. Switch to your go-to pair of heeled sock boots if you're heading out.

Style with tailored trousers

Make your puffer office-appropriate by styling it with wide-leg trousers in textured fabrics like corduroy for a throwback look that works for workwear. Stick to smarter shoes and boots and finish the look with knitwear or your go-to slogan t-shirt.

Whichever styles and trends you're feeling the most this season, the classic puffer jacket is here and it's got the fashion pack gripped. We're obsessed with how versatile puffer coats actually are and if you're a more casual dresser who appreciates a stylish shield from the cold weather come winter, this coat must be calling out to you and your wardrobe. It's a not-so-basic basic piece for your collection and this autumn, it's also the ultimate trend item to get just right. Play with colour and print or keep it cool and classic in simple black on black.