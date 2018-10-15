Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Superdry PLC    SGP   GB00B60BD277

SUPERDRY PLC (SGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/15 09:57:12 am
826.25 GBp   -18.60%
08:51aSUPERDRY : blames weather and forex for profit warning
RE
10/13SUPERDRY : How to clean and care for a leather jacket
PU
10/11SUPERDRY PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Superdry : blames weather and forex for profit warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:51am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - British fashion group Superdry warned 2018-19 profit could be as much as 17 percent below current expectations, blaming a hit to sales from unseasonably hot weather and rising foreign exchange costs.

The firm said on Monday weak demand for autumn/winter product in the UK, continental Europe and the east coast of the United States, particularly for sweat shirts and jackets, combined with challenges facing some of the trading partners it supplies, would adversely impact 2018-19 profit by around 10 million pounds.

Superdry also said foreign exchange hedging mechanisms had not provided the same degree of protection as expected. This would lead to around 8 million pounds in additional foreign exchange costs.

Prior to Monday update analysts' average forecast for 2018-19 pretax profit was 109.5 million pounds, according to Refinitiv data, up from 97 million pounds made in 2017-18.

Superdry forecast "mid-single digit" global brand revenue growth for its first half period and "low to mid-single digit" statutory revenue growth.

Shares in the firm, down 47 percent so far this year, closed Friday at 1,015 pence, valuing the business at 832 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERDRY PLC
08:51aSUPERDRY : blames weather and forex for profit warning
RE
10/13SUPERDRY : How to clean and care for a leather jacket
PU
10/11SUPERDRY PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
10/06SUPERDRY : How to wear a leather jacket this season for men
PU
10/03CAT BURNS : All Fired Up
PU
09/26OUTFIT INSPO : How to wear a cardigan
PU
09/21SUPERDRY : Autumn/Winter fashion trends for men
PU
09/20AUTUMN FASHION 2018 : Eight outfits for your wardrobe
PU
09/15ONE BIT : Between You And Me
PU
09/13SUPERDRY : nabs former Tommy Hilfiger executive
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/06Superdry Plc 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/24The 7 International Retailers Landlords Need To Know About 
2017Supergroup Plc reports 1H results 
2017SuperGroup PLC (SEPGF) CEO Euan Sutherland on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call.. 
2017Supergroup Plc reports FY results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 952 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 86,5 M
Finance 2019 89,7 M
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 9,67
P/E ratio 2020 8,61
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 832 M
Chart SUPERDRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Superdry PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERDRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Euan Angus Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Chairman
Edward Peter Barker Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Hennessey Chief Information Officer
Timothy Martin Powell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERDRY PLC-48.66%1 094
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-16.03%87 862
KERING-3.38%55 421
FAST RETAILING CO LTD23.01%53 028
ROSS STORES19.46%35 216
GAP-21.70%10 245
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.