Settings
Superdry PLC

SUPERDRY PLC (SGP)
08/17 05:35:04 pm
1152 GBp   +0.70%
12:28aSUPERDRY : founder gives 1 million pounds to campaign for second Bre..
08/16SUPERDRY : Men’s coat styles 2018
08/09SUPERDRY : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
Superdry : founder gives 1 million pounds to campaign for second Brexit vote

08/19/2018 | 12:28am CEST
A woman walks past a Superdry fashion store in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) - The co-founder of fashion brand Superdry is donating a million pounds ($1.28 million) to the campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit agreement as Britain prepares to outline in more detail how a no-deal outcome would work.

"I'm putting some of my money behind the People's Vote campaign because we have a genuine chance to turn this around," said Julian Dunkerton, a "remainer" who opposes Britain's planned departure from the European Union.

"I’ve got a good instinct for when a mood is going to change and we’re in one of those moments now," he said in comments reported by several British media outlets.

Britons voted in a 2016 referendum to leave the EU but in July the proportion of voters who favour a referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal overtook those who do not for the first time, according to opinion polls.

Britain's Brexit minister Dominic Raab will travel to Brussels on Tuesday in a bid to pick up the pace of talks with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on Saturday.

Britain will publish on Thursday the first of a series of technical notices designed to help people and businesses prepare for a no-deal scenario and Raab will give a speech outlining how the government plans to mitigate against any potential risks.

"Securing a deal is still by far the most likely outcome, but we want to make sure that we clearly set out the steps that people, businesses and public services need to take in the unlikely event that we don’t reach an agreement, said Raab.

Britain said it has been undertaking work on a no-deal scenario for almost two years with nearly 4 billion pounds allocated by the finance ministry.

London and Brussels hope to agree a Brexit deal at a summit in October but May faces splits within her party and the tough task of securing parliamentary approval for the final agreement, as she tries to face down rebels.

Campaigners on both sides of the argument have been stepping up their efforts in recent weeks as some Brexiteers argue against any agreement which keeps Britain tied to EU mechanisms such as the customs union or single market.

On Saturday, the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage said he would join a "battle bus" tour around the country by a pro-Brexit group which is opposed to May's plans.

The government is planning to recognise some EU regulations if London and Brussels fail to strike a deal, taking a "flexible" approach to make sure medicines, car parts and chemicals are still available, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

A spokesman at May's Downing Street office did not offer an immediate comment on the report.

But just days after a car hit pedestrians and police officers outside Britain's parliament, junior defence minister Tobias Ellwood said military and security cooperation should not be up for debate with the EU.

"Let the Brexit talks continue – but European security should be unconditional," he said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

By Costas Pitas

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 951 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 85,5 M
Finance 2019 92,3 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 11,15
P/E ratio 2020 9,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 940 M
Chart SUPERDRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Superdry PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERDRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Euan Angus Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Chairman
Edward Peter Barker Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Hennessey Chief Information Officer
Keith Graeme Edelman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERDRY PLC-41.73%1 199
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-5.15%98 202
KERING15.29%65 439
FAST RETAILING CO LTD5.75%46 250
ROSS STORES14.32%34 593
ZALANDO0.69%12 624
