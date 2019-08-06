Log in
Superior Drilling Products Inc    SDPI

SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS INC

(SDPI)
News 
News

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. : to Present at EnerCom Oil & Gas Conference

0
08/06/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced today that Troy Meier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Cashion, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the EnerCom Oil & Gas Conference in Denver on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 4:00 pm MT (6:00 pm ET). A link to the webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.sdpi.com/Events.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Gilbert Troy Meier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Deuel Meier President, COO, Secretary & Director
Christopher D. Cashion Chief Financial Officer
Lane Snell Vice President-Engineering
Robert E. Iversen Independent Director
