Superior Drilling Products : to Present at East Coast IDEAS Conference

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced today that Troy Meier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Cashion, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the East Coast IDEAS Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. A link to the webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.sdpi.com/Events. An archive of the presentation will be accessible in the Investors section of the website following the conference, along with a transcript once available.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

