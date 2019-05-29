Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Superior Drilling Products Inc    SDPI

SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS INC

(SDPI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Superior Drilling Products : to Present at East Coast IDEAS Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced today that Troy Meier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Cashion, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the East Coast IDEAS Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. A link to the webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.sdpi.com/Events. An archive of the presentation will be accessible in the Investors section of the website following the conference, along with a transcript once available.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS
04:16pSUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS : to Present at East Coast IDEAS Conference
BU
05/09SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/09SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
04/25SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Rele..
BU
03/13SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
03/07SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
03/07SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS, INC. : Delivered 17% Revenue Growth and Generated $4..
BU
02/25SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
02/25SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS : Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Stabil ..
BU
02/22SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, R..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22,2 M
EBIT 2019 0,52 M
Net income 2019 0,39 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 58,74
P/E ratio 2020 9,50
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 24,6 M
Chart SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS INC
Duration : Period :
Superior Drilling Products Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,33 $
Spread / Average Target 138%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilbert Troy Meier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Deuel Meier President, COO, Secretary & Director
Christopher D. Cashion Chief Financial Officer
Lane Snell Vice President-Engineering
Robert E. Iversen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS INC-16.15%25
TENARIS18.54%14 790
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%2 929
APERGY CORP17.36%2 389
DRIL-QUIP, INC.37.20%1 493
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIP. AG27.89%1 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About