Superior Drilling Products : to Present at East Coast IDEAS Conference

Superior
Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or “Company”),
a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced
today that Troy Meier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris
Cashion, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for
investor meetings at the East Coast IDEAS Conference in Boston on
Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
The Company’s presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. A link to the
webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.sdpi.com/Events.
An archive of the presentation will be accessible in the Investors
section of the website following the conference, along with a transcript
once available.
About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling
tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive
production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry.
The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP
drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore
conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system
technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC
(polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field
service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication
facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry,
as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth
is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative,
precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and
solutions for the oil and gas industry.
Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.
