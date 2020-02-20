Superior Energy Services : EBITDA 4Q19

From time to time, management may publicly disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in our earnings releases, financial presentations or earnings conference calls. These non-GAAP measures may include adjusted income/loss from continuing operations on a consolidated basis, adjusted income/loss from operations and Adjusted EBITDA on consolidated basis and by segment. The Company provides reconciliations to the nearest Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measure for these and other non- GAAP measures on a quarterly basis.
These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations that would be reflected in measures determined in accordance with GAAP.
These financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. In addition, because the Company has reported certain non-GAAP measures in the past, the Company believes the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in the Company's financial reporting.
The following table reconciles net income/loss from continuing operations, which is the directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP, to loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP financial measure).
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Net Loss
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended,
Three months ended,
Three months ended,
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Consolidated
Per Share
Consolidated
Per Share
Consolidated
Per Share
Reported net loss from continuing operations
$
(6,162)
$
(0.42)
$
(20,507)
$
(1.31)
$
(317,014)
$
(20.51)
Reduction in value of assets
-
-
9,571
0.61
322,713
20.88
Restructuring costs
2,896
0.20
1,877
0.12
3,934
0.25
Merger-related transaction costs
3,095
0.21
-
-
-
-
Legal settlement
-
-
(5,776)
(0.37)
-
-
Income taxes
(1,390)
(0.10)
(1,315)
(0.08)
(20,069)
(1.30)
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations
$
(1,561)
$
(0.11)
$
(16,150)
$
(1.03)
$
(10,436)
$
(0.68)
The following table reconciles net income/loss from continuing operations by segment, which is the directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted income/loss from operations and adjusted EBITDA by segment (non-GAAP financial measures).
Reconciliation of Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2019
Onshore
Drilling
Completion
Products and
and Workover
Production
Technical
Corporate and
Services
Services
Services
Solutions
Other
Consolidated
Reported net income (loss) from continuing
operations
$
27,618
$
3,187
$
(10,068)
$
8,612
$
(35,511)
$
(6,162)
Restructuring costs
13
1,076
1,304
503
-
2,896
Merger-related costs
-
-
-
-
3,095
3,095
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
(1,068)
25,106
24,038
Other expense
-
-
-
-
(1,993)
(1,993)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
(12,333)
(12,333)
Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations
$
27,631
$
4,263
$
(8,764)
$
8,047
$
(21,636)
$
9,541
Depreciation, depletion, amortization
and accretion
19,315
5,760
12,052
5,467
1,147
43,741
Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,946
$
10,023
$
3,288
$
13,514
$
(20,489)
$
53,282
Three months ended September 30, 2019
Drilling
Onshore
Completion
Products and
and Workover
Production
Technical
Corporate and
Services
Services
Services
Solutions
Other
Consolidated
Reported net income (loss) from continuing
$
37,991
$
(927)
$
(734)
$
(4,531)
$
(52,306)
$
(20,507)
operations
Reduction in value of assets
-
566
1,997
7,008
-
9,571
Restructuring costs
-
1,343
377
157
-
1,877
Legal settlement
-
-
(5,776)
-
-
(5,776)
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
(1,051)
25,556
24,505
Other expense
-
-
-
-
3,353
3,353
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
1,708
1,708
Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations
$
37,991
$
982
$
(4,136)
$
1,583
$
(21,689)
$
14,731
Depreciation, depletion, amortization
and accretion
20,168
6,853
12,063
4,909
1,169
45,162
Adjusted EBITDA
$
58,159
$
7,835
$
7,927
$
6,492
$
(20,520)
$
59,893
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Onshore
Drilling
Completion
Products and
and Workover
Production
Technical
Corporate and
Services
Services
Services
Solutions
Other
Consolidated
Reported net income (loss) from continuing
operations
$
26,678
$
(224,877)
$
(97,425)
$
7,280
$
(28,670)
$
(317,014)
Reduction in value of assets
-
227,801
92,252
-
2,660
322,713
Restructuring costs
465
1,611
1,280
78
500
3,934
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
(1,002)
25,747
24,745
Other expense
-
-
-
-
(2,717)
(2,717)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
(24,574)
(24,574)
Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations
$
27,143
$
4,535
$
(3,893)
$
6,356
$
(27,054)
$
7,087
Depreciation, depletion, amortization
and accretion
26,050
16,429
16,325
5,321
1,353
65,478
Adjusted EBITDA
$
53,193
$
20,964
$
12,432
$
11,677
$
(25,701)
$
72,565
The following table reconciles net loss from continuing operations, which is the directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measure).
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2019
2018
Reported net loss from continuing operations
$
(77,753)
$
(427,403)
Reduction in value of assets
17,185
322,713
Restructuring and other related costs
6,035
9,374
Gain on legal settlement
(5,776)
-
Merger-related costs
3,095
-
Interest expense, net
98,312
99,477
Other expense
2,484
1,678
Income taxes
(4,626)
(43,003)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
196,459
278,439
Adjusted EBITDA
$
235,415
$
241,275
The following table reconciles free cash flow (deficit) (non-GAAP financial measure) to net cash provided by operating activities, which is the directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP.
Superior Energy Services Inc. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 16:25:05 UTC