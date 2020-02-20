Superior Energy Services : EBITDA 4Q19

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, management may publicly disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in our earnings releases, financial presentations or earnings conference calls. These non-GAAP measures may include adjusted income/loss from continuing operations on a consolidated basis, adjusted income/loss from operations and Adjusted EBITDA on consolidated basis and by segment. The Company provides reconciliations to the nearest Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measure for these and other non- GAAP measures on a quarterly basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations that would be reflected in measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

These financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. In addition, because the Company has reported certain non-GAAP measures in the past, the Company believes the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in the Company's financial reporting.

The following table reconciles net income/loss from continuing operations, which is the directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP, to loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP financial measure).

Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Net Loss

(in thousands)

(unaudited)