SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(SPN)
Superior Energy Services : EBITDA 4Q19

02/20/2020 | 11:26am EST

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, management may publicly disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in our earnings releases, financial presentations or earnings conference calls. These non-GAAP measures may include adjusted income/loss from continuing operations on a consolidated basis, adjusted income/loss from operations and Adjusted EBITDA on consolidated basis and by segment. The Company provides reconciliations to the nearest Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measure for these and other non- GAAP measures on a quarterly basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations that would be reflected in measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

These financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. In addition, because the Company has reported certain non-GAAP measures in the past, the Company believes the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in the Company's financial reporting.

The following table reconciles net income/loss from continuing operations, which is the directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP, to loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP financial measure).

Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Net Loss

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended,

Three months ended,

Three months ended,

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Consolidated

Per Share

Consolidated

Per Share

Consolidated

Per Share

Reported net loss from continuing operations

$

(6,162)

$

(0.42)

$

(20,507)

$

(1.31)

$

(317,014)

$

(20.51)

Reduction in value of assets

-

-

9,571

0.61

322,713

20.88

Restructuring costs

2,896

0.20

1,877

0.12

3,934

0.25

Merger-related transaction costs

3,095

0.21

-

-

-

-

Legal settlement

-

-

(5,776)

(0.37)

-

-

Income taxes

(1,390)

(0.10)

(1,315)

(0.08)

(20,069)

(1.30)

Adjusted net loss from continuing operations

$

(1,561)

$

(0.11)

$

(16,150)

$

(1.03)

$

(10,436)

$

(0.68)

The following table reconciles net income/loss from continuing operations by segment, which is the directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted income/loss from operations and adjusted EBITDA by segment (non-GAAP financial measures).

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2019

Onshore

Drilling

Completion

Products and

and Workover

Production

Technical

Corporate and

Services

Services

Services

Solutions

Other

Consolidated

Reported net income (loss) from continuing

operations

$

27,618

$

3,187

$

(10,068)

$

8,612

$

(35,511)

$

(6,162)

Restructuring costs

13

1,076

1,304

503

-

2,896

Merger-related costs

-

-

-

-

3,095

3,095

Interest expense, net

-

-

-

(1,068)

25,106

24,038

Other expense

-

-

-

-

(1,993)

(1,993)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

(12,333)

(12,333)

Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations

$

27,631

$

4,263

$

(8,764)

$

8,047

$

(21,636)

$

9,541

Depreciation, depletion, amortization

and accretion

19,315

5,760

12,052

5,467

1,147

43,741

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46,946

$

10,023

$

3,288

$

13,514

$

(20,489)

$

53,282

Three months ended September 30, 2019

Drilling

Onshore

Completion

Products and

and Workover

Production

Technical

Corporate and

Services

Services

Services

Solutions

Other

Consolidated

Reported net income (loss) from continuing

$

37,991

$

(927)

$

(734)

$

(4,531)

$

(52,306)

$

(20,507)

operations

Reduction in value of assets

-

566

1,997

7,008

-

9,571

Restructuring costs

-

1,343

377

157

-

1,877

Legal settlement

-

-

(5,776)

-

-

(5,776)

Interest expense, net

-

-

-

(1,051)

25,556

24,505

Other expense

-

-

-

-

3,353

3,353

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

1,708

1,708

Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations

$

37,991

$

982

$

(4,136)

$

1,583

$

(21,689)

$

14,731

Depreciation, depletion, amortization

and accretion

20,168

6,853

12,063

4,909

1,169

45,162

Adjusted EBITDA

$

58,159

$

7,835

$

7,927

$

6,492

$

(20,520)

$

59,893

Three months ended December 31, 2018

Onshore

Drilling

Completion

Products and

and Workover

Production

Technical

Corporate and

Services

Services

Services

Solutions

Other

Consolidated

Reported net income (loss) from continuing

operations

$

26,678

$

(224,877)

$

(97,425)

$

7,280

$

(28,670)

$

(317,014)

Reduction in value of assets

-

227,801

92,252

-

2,660

322,713

Restructuring costs

465

1,611

1,280

78

500

3,934

Interest expense, net

-

-

-

(1,002)

25,747

24,745

Other expense

-

-

-

-

(2,717)

(2,717)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

(24,574)

(24,574)

Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations

$

27,143

$

4,535

$

(3,893)

$

6,356

$

(27,054)

$

7,087

Depreciation, depletion, amortization

and accretion

26,050

16,429

16,325

5,321

1,353

65,478

Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,193

$

20,964

$

12,432

$

11,677

$

(25,701)

$

72,565

The following table reconciles net loss from continuing operations, which is the directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measure).

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

Reported net loss from continuing operations

$

(77,753)

$

(427,403)

Reduction in value of assets

17,185

322,713

Restructuring and other related costs

6,035

9,374

Gain on legal settlement

(5,776)

-

Merger-related costs

3,095

-

Interest expense, net

98,312

99,477

Other expense

2,484

1,678

Income taxes

(4,626)

(43,003)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

196,459

278,439

Adjusted EBITDA

$

235,415

$

241,275

The following table reconciles free cash flow (deficit) (non-GAAP financial measure) to net cash provided by operating activities, which is the directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (Deficit)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Twelve Months

For the Twelve Months

Net cash provided by operating activities

Ended December 31, 2019

Ended December 31, 2018

$

146,428

$

165,057

Less: capital expenditures

(140,465)

(221,370)

Free cash flow (deficit)

$

5,963

$

(56,313)

Disclaimer

Superior Energy Services Inc. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 16:25:05 UTC
