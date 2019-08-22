Log in
BAMKO® Named One of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles For Third Consecutive Year

08/22/2019 | 02:56pm EDT

SEMINOLE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAMKO®, LLC, the Branding Division of Superior Group of Companies™ (NASDAQ: SGC), has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for a third consecutive year. This award follows on the heels of BAMKO®’s recent recognition by PPB Magazine as one of the Greatest Companies to Work For in the Promotional Products Industry.

“We never grow tired of earning recognition as a great place for people to work,” said BAMKO® President Phil Koosed. “We take our culture incredibly seriously here. We view our employee experience as the foundation upon which everything else we do is built. Having engaged, energized, and talented employees who feel connected to our mission is our biggest competitive advantage” said Koosed. “We want to make sure to honor the faith our employees place in us by making BAMKO® a place where employees can grow and have a deep sense of connection with their teammates.” 

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 companies. Companies from across the county entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.  

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

BAMKO®Tangerine Promotions® and Public Identity® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com or www.BAMKO.net for more information.

Contact:
Joshua White
SVP Strategic Partnerships
(310) 470-5859

OR

Hala Elsherbini
Halliburton Investor Relations
(972) 458-8000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
