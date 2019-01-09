Log in
2016SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
Charles Sheppard Appointed to Cotton Board

01/09/2019 | 04:45pm EST

SEMINOLE, Fla, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Charles Sheppard, its VP of Global Sourcing and Distribution, has been named to serve on the Cotton Board by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

“Charles’s appointment to the prestigious Cotton Board is a well-deserved recognition of his unique and invaluable expertise in the textile world,” said Michael Benstock, CEO of Superior Group of Companies. “Charles is one of the nation’s preeminent experts in his field, helping us offer our customers quality products steeped in technical expertise. This recognition of Charles’s wealth of knowledge and proficiency is a fitting honor.”

“The Cotton Board carries out research and promotional activities that help cotton compete in domestic and foreign markets, improve fiber quality and lower production costs,” said Perdue. The Cotton Research and Promotion Act of 1966 (Act) authorized a national cotton research and promotion program that is both industry-operated and funded. Since 1966, Congress has authorized 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities.

Sheppard will serve a 3-year term ending on December 31, 2021. For more information about the Cotton Board, visit www.cottonboard.org.

About Superior Group of Companies:

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPIand CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions® and Public Identity® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.

Visit http://www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact:

Mike Attinella                    OR                  Hala Elsherbini

CFO & Treasurer                                       Halliburton Investor Relations

(727) 803-7170                                        (972) 458-8000.

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
