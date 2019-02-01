Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Superior Group of Companies Inc    SGC

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (SGC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/01 09:42:47 am
18.055 USD   +1.60%
09:24aSuperior Group of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
01/09Charles Sheppard Appointed to Cotton Board
GL
2018SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Superior Group of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 09:24am EST

SEMINOLE, Fla., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable February 27, 2019, to shareholders of record as of February 13, 2019.                         

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPI and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every day, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions® and Public Identity® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.


Contact:          
Michael Attinella,                               OR                                Hala Elsherbini
CFO & Treasurer                                                                    Halliburton Investor Relations 
(727) 803-7170                                                                     (972) 458-8000

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIE
09:24aSuperior Group of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
01/25SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
01/10SUPERIOR OF : Charles Sheppard Appointed to Cotton Board
AQ
01/09Charles Sheppard Appointed to Cotton Board
GL
2018SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018SUPERIOR OF : to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
AQ
2018Superior Group of Companies to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Confer..
GL
2018SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018Superior Group of Companies Announces Promotion of Jennifer Daniel to Vice P..
GL
2018SUPERIOR OF : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 345 M
EBIT 2018 25,1 M
Net income 2018 17,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,59
P/E ratio 2019 11,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 271 M
Chart SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES INC
Duration : Period :
Superior Group of Companies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,0 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael L. Benstock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sidney Kirschner Chairman
Andrew D. Demott Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Attinella Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark Decker Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES INC0.68%271
NINGBO SHANSHAN CO., LTD1.86%2 152
DESCENTE, LTD.27.51%1 604
JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-3.47%1 380
OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC7.80%1 298
JOEONE CO LTD-4.08%1 079
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.