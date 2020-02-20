Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

Fourth quarter net sales up 14.1% and Annual net sales up 8.8%



SEMINOLE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced its fourth quarter and year-end operating results for 2019.

The Company announced that for the year ended December 31, 2019, net sales increased $30.4 million or 8.8% percent to $376.7 million. Pre-tax income was $15.3 million compared to $21.4 million in 2018. Net income for the fiscal year 2019 was $12.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $17.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in 2018.

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $108.4 million, an increase of 14.1% compared to the 2018 fourth quarter of $95.0 million. Pre-tax income was $4.0 million compared to $5.7 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $3.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, reported for the fourth quarter 2018.

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We were pleased with our overall performance in the fourth quarter and 2019 as a whole. Sales at BAMKO, which comprises our Promotional Products Segment, grew 54% for the quarter and 33% for the year, eclipsing $107 million. Sales at The Office Gurus, our Remote Staffing Segment, grew nicely at 17% and 16% for the quarter and year, respectively. In our Uniform Segment we made significant progress to position ourselves for growth through the appointment of new leadership and re-organizations within our Healthcare and Employee ID businesses; the integration of our ERP system across the segment; expansion of our manufacturing capabilities in Haiti; and initiating the expansion and modernization of our largest automated warehouse facility in Arkansas. We are better positioned than ever with our leadership, teams, systems, infrastructure, expanded product assortment and service lines to meet and exceed our existing customers’ expectations and gain market share. I’m quite satisfied with our progress in these areas during 2019 and am confident in the overall trajectory of our businesses as we enter 2020.”

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, (In thousands, except shares and per share data) Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Net sales $ 376,701 $ 346,350 $ 266,814 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 247,772 224,653 170,462 Selling and administrative expenses 107,282 96,710 70,592 Other periodic pension costs 1,962 385 1,224 Interest expense 4,399 3,207 802 361,415 324,955 243,080 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - - 1,048 Income before taxes on income 15,286 21,395 24,782 Income tax expense 3,220 4,420 9,760 Net income $ 12,066 $ 16,975 $ 15,022 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 1.14 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 1.10 $ 0.99 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period Basic 14,945,165 14,937,786 14,510,156 Diluted 15,266,408 15,472,133 15,118,768 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.400 $ 0.390 $ 0.365







SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, (In thousands, except share and par value data) December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,038 $ 5,362 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,964 and $2,042, respectively 79,746 64,017 Accounts receivable - other 1,083 1,744 Inventories 73,379 70,203 Contract assets 38,533 49,236 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,934 6,650 Total current assets 211,713 197,212 Property, plant and equipment, net 32,825 28,769 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,445 - Intangible assets, net 62,536 66,312 Goodwill 36,292 33,961 Other assets 10,122 8,832 Total assets $ 358,933 $ 335,086 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,271 $ 24,685 Other current liabilities 18,894 14,767 Current portion of long-term debt 15,286 6,000 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 1,905 941 Total current liabilities 69,356 46,393 Long-term debt 104,003 111,522 Long-term pension liability 10,253 8,705 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 3,423 5,422 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,380 - Deferred tax liability 7,042 8,475 Other long-term liabilities 4,922 3,648 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 15,227,604 and 15,202,387 shares, respectively. 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 57,442 55,859 Retained earnings 107,581 103,032 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Pensions (7,224 ) (7,673 ) Cash flow hedges 91 113 Foreign currency translation adjustment (351 ) (425 ) Total shareholders’ equity 157,554 150,921 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 358,933 $ 335,086





