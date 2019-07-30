Log in
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter June 30, 2019

07/30/2019 | 07:11am EDT
  • Net Sales increased 12 percent 
  • 27th Consecutive Quarter with Sales Increase

SEMINOLE, Fla., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced its second quarter operating results for 2019.

The Company announced that for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, net sales increased 12.0 percent to $92.3 million, compared to second quarter 2018 net sales of $82.4 million. Pretax Income was $3.7 million compared to $5.1 million in 2018. Net income was $2.8 million or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $0.25 per diluted share in 2018.  

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Across all of our segments, we continue to perform well in a challenging business environment. We’re currently investing in our companies and making the organizational changes necessary to support our current business and prepare for our next level of growth; all while realizing increased sales for our 27th consecutive quarter.

Our uniform segment sales were up 7.7% from last year, as we reached the first anniversary of our acquisition of CID Resources.  We’re making good progress on the integration of our uniform businesses enabling operational efficiencies, improved resource alignment, product sourcing, and sales channels. Technology upgrades are moving forward in our distribution centers in Arkansas and Texas, and construction continues on our second manufacturing facility in Haiti. Our investments in these initiatives are designed to generate cost efficiencies, improve working capital usage, and better serve the needs of our customers.

We continue to see strong growth at BAMKO and The Office Gurus. During the second quarter, BAMKO, our promotional products segment posted sales growth of 24.9% to $23.7 million compared to the second quarter of last year. The Office Gurus, our remote staffing segment, continues to perform to our expectations with quarterly net sales growth to outside customers of 11.6% over the comparable period.”   
   
CONFERENCE CALL

Superior Group of Companies will hold a conference call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5505 for U.S. dialers and (412) 317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll Free number is (866) 605-3852. Please ask to be joined into the Superior Group of Companies call. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed in the investor information section of the Company’s website at www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2019. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or (412) 317-0088 from international locations.  Canadian dialers can access the replay at (855) 669-9658.  Please reference conference number 10132243 for all replay access.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPI and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every day, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions® and Public Identity® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact:  
Michael Attinella  Hala Elsherbini
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer     OR     Halliburton Investor Relations
(727) 803-7170  (972) 458-8000

Comparative figures are as follows:

 SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
             
 THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 
 (Unaudited) 
 (In thousands, except shares and per share data) 
             
         2019  2018 
             
 Net sales    $92,270 $82,392 
             
 Costs and expenses:        
  Cost of goods sold    59,927  53,114 
  Selling and administrative expenses   26,885  23,327 
  Other periodic pension costs    547  96 
  Interest expense    1,259  758 
         88,618  77,295 
             
 Income before taxes on income    3,652  5,097 
 Income tax expense    871  1,280 
             
 Net income    $2,781 $3,817 
             
 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period    
  (Basic)       14,952,802  14,956,221 
  (Diluted)       15,287,357  15,559,404 
 Per Share Data:         
 Basic          
  Net income   $  0.19 $0.26 
 Diluted          
  Net income   $  0.18 $0.25 
             
 Cash dividends per common share   $  0.100 $0.095 
             

 

 SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
             
 SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 
 (Unaudited) 
 (In thousands, except shares and per share data) 
             
         2019  2018 
             
 Net sales    $178,822 $155,479 
             
 Costs and expenses:        
  Cost of goods sold    116,211  101,326 
  Selling and administrative expenses   52,748  44,509 
  Other periodic pension costs    806  192 
  Interest expense    2,429  1,035 
         172,194  147,062 
             
 Income before taxes on income    6,628  8,417 
 Income tax expense    1,471  2,150 
             
 Net income    $5,157 $6,267 
             
 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period    
  (Basic)       14,940,072  14,888,940 
  (Diluted)       15,275,006  15,508,517 
 Per Share Data:         
 Basic          
  Net income   $  0.35 $0.42 
 Diluted          
  Net income   $  0.34 $0.40 
             
 Cash dividends per common share   $  0.20 $0.19 
             

 

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Unaudited) 
(In thousands, except share and par value data) 
           
           
       June 30, December 31, 
       2019
 2018
 
           
ASSETS 
CURRENT ASSETS:      
 Cash and cash equivalents  $8,267  $5,362  
 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts     
 of  $2,141 and $2,042, respectively   70,927   64,017  
 Accounts receivable - other   1,463   1,744  
 Inventories    63,370   67,301  
 Contract assets    43,674   49,236  
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets    12,090   9,552  
 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS    199,791   197,212  
           
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET  31,448   28,769  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS  4,716   -  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET     64,437   66,312  
GOODWILL       36,321   33,961  
OTHER ASSETS    10,299   8,832  
TOTAL ASSETS   $347,012  $335,086  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 
           
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
 Accounts payable   $25,903  $24,685  
 Other current liabilities   15,375   14,767  
 Current portion of long-term debt   15,286   6,000  
 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 2,212   941  
 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   58,776   46,393  
           
LONG-TERM DEBT    108,035   111,522  
LONG-TERM PENSION LIABILITY   8,532   8,705  
LONG-TERM ACQUISITION-RELATED CONTINGENT LIABILITIES 3,605   5,422  
LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES  2,864   -  
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY   6,730   8,475  
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   4,350   3,648  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:       
 Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) -  -  
 Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and     
  outstanding - 15,255,694 and 15,202,387, respectively. 15   15  
 Additional paid-in capital   57,166   55,859  
 Retained earnings    104,165   103,032  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:     
  Pensions      (6,924) (7,673) 
  Cash flow hedges     102   113  
  Foreign currency translation adjustment   (404) (425) 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   154,120   150,921  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$347,012  $335,086  
           

 

 SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
 (Unaudited)
 (In thousands)
          
         
       2019
 2018
          
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
 Net income  $5,157  $6,267 
 Adjustments to reconcile net income    
 to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:    
  Depreciation and amortization 4,211   3,646 
  Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable 361   323 
  Share-based compensation expense 1,032   1,490 
  Deferred income tax benefit (provision) (1,979) 302 
  Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (3) - 
  Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 417   (840)
          
  Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of business:    
   Accounts receivable - trade (7,230) (3,492)
   Accounts receivable - other 280   (674)
   Contract assets  5,562   (972)
   Inventories  2,113   2,953 
   Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,625) 242 
   Other assets  (2,102) (1,827)
   Accounts payable and other current liabilities (14) (7,368)
   Long-term pension liability 812   195 
   Other long-term liabilities 759   (497)
  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,751   (252)
          
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
  Additions to property, plant and equipment (4,979) (2,414)
  Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 3   - 
  Acquisition of businesses, net of acquired cash -  (85,597)
  Net cash used in investing activities (4,976) (88,011)
        
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
  Proceeds from long-term debt 94,466   146,157 
  Repayment of long-term debt (88,667) (56,289)
  Payment of cash dividends  (3,023) (2,827)
  Payment of acquisition-related contingent liability (961) (3,033)
  Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 280   405 
  Tax benefit from vesting of acquisition-related restricted stock 30   105 
  Tax withholding on exercise of stock rights -  (17)
  Common stock reacquired and retired (1,036) - 
 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,089   84,501 
          
 Effect of currency exchange rates on cash 41   (204)
          
 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,905   (3,966)
         
Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of year 5,362   8,130 
          
Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period  $8,267    $4,164 
          

 

 

