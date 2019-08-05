Superior Industries International : to Present at J.P. Morgan's Auto Conference on August 13, 2019

News Release

Superior Industries to Present at J.P. Morgan's Auto Conference

on August 13, 2019

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN - August 5, 2019 - Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world's leading aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, announced today that Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer, Matti Masanovich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Troy Ford, Vice President of Corporate Finance, will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 1:10 PM EDT.

The presentation will be available via webcast, which can be accessed through the Events tab in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.supind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conclusion of the presentation.

