Superior Industries International Inc

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC

(SUP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Superior Industries International : to Present at J.P. Morgan's Auto Conference on August 13, 2019

0
08/05/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

News Release

Superior Industries to Present at J.P. Morgan's Auto Conference

on August 13, 2019

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN - August 5, 2019 - Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world's leading aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, announced today that Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer, Matti Masanovich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Troy Ford, Vice President of Corporate Finance, will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 1:10 PM EDT.

The presentation will be available via webcast, which can be accessed through the Events tab in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.supind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world's leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior's team collaborates and partners with customers to design, engineer and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 index. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

Contacts:

Superior Investor Relations:

Troy Ford

  1. 234-7104Investor.Relations@supind.com

Disclaimer

Superior Industries International Inc. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 20:29:06 UTC
