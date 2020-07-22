Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Superior Industries International, Inc.    SUP

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SUP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Superior Industries International : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT and will be hosted by Majdi Abulaban, Chief Executive Officer, Matti Masanovich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Troy Ford, Vice President of Corporate Finance.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-367-2403 for participants in the U.S./Canada or +1 334-777-6978 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the required conference ID 9232215. The live conference call can also be accessed by logging into the Company’s website at www.supind.com or by clicking this link: earnings call webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conclusion of the call.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates and partners with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERN
08:02aSUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Res..
BU
07/09SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL IN : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07/09SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Announces Departure of Chief Financial Offic..
BU
06/29SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Announces Successful Execution of Cost Measu..
PU
06/24SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL IN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
06/23SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Announces Successful Execution of Cost Measu..
BU
06/09SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL IN : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy..
AQ
06/09SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Addresses NYSE Continued Listing Standards
BU
05/18SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL IN : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 046 M - -
Net income 2020 -248 M - -
Net Debt 2020 47,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,9 M 38,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 8 400
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Superior Industries International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,25 $
Last Close Price 1,52 $
Spread / Highest target 361%
Spread / Average Target 180%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Majdi B. Abulaban President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy C. McQuay Chairman
Matti Masanovich Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Strauss McElya Independent Director
Paul J. Humphries Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-58.81%39
DENSO CORPORATION-16.73%29 989
APTIV PLC-13.79%22 107
CONTINENTAL AG-20.86%20 968
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.10.46%19 356
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.23%16 974
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group