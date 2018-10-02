Log in
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. (SPB)
Superior Plus : Announces Completion of the Acquisition of United Pacific Energy

10/02/2018

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Superior Plus Corp. ('Superior') is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of United Liquid Gas Company, which operates under the trade name United Pacific Energy ('UPE'). The purchase price was paid with cash from Superior's credit facility.

'I am excited to welcome the UPE employees and customers to the Superior Plus family,' said Shawn Vammen, Senior Vice President of Superior's Supply Portfolio Management business. 'We're looking forward to operating in the California propane market and growing our business on the west coast of the U.S.'

About the Corporation

Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.

Disclaimer

Superior Plus Corp. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 20:57:02 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 2 877 M
EBIT 2018 195 M
Net income 2018 94,0 M
Debt 2018 1 724 M
Yield 2018 5,71%
P/E ratio 2018 22,93
P/E ratio 2019 12,78
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 2 205 M
Chart SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Superior Plus Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,9  CAD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Desjardins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Smith Chairman
Beth Summers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine May Best Independent Director
Randall J. Findlay Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.6.23%1 719
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.59%363 303
BP13.89%155 561
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.15%124 619
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES34.29%107 064
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.36%64 241
