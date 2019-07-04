Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Superior Plus Corp.    SPB   CA86828P1036

SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.

(SPB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Superior Plus : Announces July 2019 Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 09:03am EDT

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Superior Plus Corp.:

July 2019 Cash Dividend - $0.06 per share

Superior Plus Corp. ('Superior') (TSX:SPB) today announced its cash dividend for the month of July 2019 of $0.06 per share payable on August 15, 2019. The record date is July 31, 2019 and the ex-dividend date will be July 30, 2019. Superior's annualized cash dividend rate is currently $0.72 per share. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

About the Corporation

Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements that are based on Superior's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In this news release, such forward-looking information and statements can be identified by terminology such as 'to be', 'expects', 'annualized', and similar expressions.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to: future dividends which may be declared on Superior's common shares, the dividend payment, the tax treatment thereof, and the receipt of cash dividends. These forward-looking statements are being made by Superior based on certain assumptions that Superior has made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release, regarding, among other things: the success of Superior's operations; prevailing commodity prices, margins, volumes and exchange rates; that Superior's future results of operations will be consistent with past performance and management expectations in relation thereto; the continued availability of capital at attractive prices to fund future capital requirements; future operating costs; that any required commercial agreements can be reached; that all required regulatory and environmental approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions; non-performance of agreements in accordance with their terms; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on key industry partners and agreements; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including changes in tax laws and treatment, or increased environmental regulation; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada, North America and elsewhere; fluctuations in operating results; labour and material shortages; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Superior's public disclosure documents including, among other things, those detailed under the heading 'Risk Factors' in Superior's management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018, which can be found at www.sedar.com.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the above statements. Superior does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws.

Disclaimer

Superior Plus Corp. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 13:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
09:03aSUPERIOR PLUS : Announces July 2019 Cash Dividend
PU
06/27SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/11SUPERIOR PLUS : DBRS Comments on Superior Plus's Announcement Regarding the Sale..
AQ
06/10SUPERIOR PLUS : Considering Sale of Specialty Chemicals Business
PU
06/06SUPERIOR PLUS : Announces June 2019 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events
PU
05/30SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10SUPERIOR PLUS : Announces May 2019 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events
AQ
05/09SUPERIOR PLUS : Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
BU
05/09SUPERIOR PLUS : Corp. Announces Record First Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $239.9 m..
BU
04/29SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 2 996 M
EBIT 2019 323 M
Net income 2019 170 M
Debt 2019 1 834 M
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 2 350 M
Chart SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Superior Plus Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,6  CAD
Last Close Price 13,4  CAD
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Desjardins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Smith Chairman
Beth Summers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine May Best Independent Director
Randall J. Findlay Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.38.84%1 798
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.04%323 425
BP PLC10.15%138 874
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES14.39%110 435
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)16.80%110 435
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.53%91 955
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About