Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Superior Plus Corp.    SPB   CA86828P1036

SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.

(SPB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/03 10:39:40 am
11.69 CAD   -0.60%
10:41aSUPERIOR PLUS : Announces October 2019 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events
PU
09/27SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/20TSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,899.69
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Superior Plus : Announces October 2019 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 10:41am EDT

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- October 2019 Cash Dividend - $0.06 per share
 Superior Plus Corp. ('Superior') (TSX: SPB) today announced its cash dividend for the month of October 2019 of $0.06 per share payable on November 15, 2019. The record date is October 31, 2019 and the ex-dividend date will be October 30, 2019. Superior's annualized cash dividend rate is currently $0.72 per share. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Upcoming Release of 2019 Third Quarter Results and Conference Call
 Superior expects to release its 2019 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 after market close. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the 2019 third quarter results is scheduled for 10:30 AM EDT on Thursday, November 14, 2019. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-389-8661. Internet users can listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Superior's website at: www.superiorplus.com under the Events section.

About the Corporation
 Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: investor-relations@superiorplus.com, Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).

Forward Looking Information
 This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements that are based on Superior's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In this news release, such forward-looking information and statements can be identified by terminology such as 'to be', 'expects', 'annualized', and similar expressions.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to: future dividends which may be declared on Superior's common shares, the dividend payment, the tax treatment thereof, and the receipt of cash dividends. These forward-looking statements are being made by Superior based on certain assumptions that Superior has made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release, regarding, among other things: the success of Superior's operations; prevailing commodity prices, margins, volumes and exchange rates; that Superior's future results of operations will be consistent with past performance and management expectations in relation thereto; the continued availability of capital at attractive prices to fund future capital requirements; future operating costs; that any required commercial agreements can be reached; that all required regulatory and environmental approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions; non-performance of agreements in accordance with their terms; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on key industry partners and agreements; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including changes in tax laws and treatment, or increased environmental regulation; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada, North America and elsewhere; fluctuations in operating results; labour and material shortages; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Superior's public disclosure documents including, among other things, those detailed under the heading 'Risk Factors' in Superior's management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018, which can be found at www.sedar.com.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the above statements. Superior does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws.

Disclaimer

Superior Plus Corp. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 14:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
10:41aSUPERIOR PLUS : Announces October 2019 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events
PU
09/27SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/20TSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,899.69
RE
09/05SUPERIOR PLUS : Announces September 2019 Cash Dividend
PU
08/29SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/13SUPERIOR PLUS : Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results, Achievement of Evolution ..
PU
08/09SUPERIOR PLUS : Announces August 2019 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events
AQ
07/30SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/30SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/04SUPERIOR PLUS : Announces July 2019 Cash Dividend
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 2 962 M
EBIT 2019 270 M
Net income 2019 162 M
Debt 2019 1 876 M
Yield 2019 6,12%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
Capitalization 2 056 M
Chart SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Superior Plus Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,85  CAD
Last Close Price 11,76  CAD
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Desjardins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Smith Chairman
Beth Summers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine May Best Independent Director
Randall J. Findlay Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.21.49%1 588
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-1.53%298 758
BP PLC-0.80%128 572
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES16.38%111 747
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.4.62%49 107
PHILLIPS 6614.03%45 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group