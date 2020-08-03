Superior Plus : Completes Acquisition of Champagne's Energy

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) (TSX:SPB) announced today it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the assets of a retail propane distribution company operating under the tradename Champagne’s Energy.

About the Corporation

Superior consists of three primary operating businesses: Canadian Propane Distribution and U.S. Propane Distribution, which include the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals, which includes the production and sale of specialty chemicals.

