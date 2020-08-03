Log in
Superior Plus Corp.    SPB   CA86828P1036

SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.

(SPB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/31 04:00:00 pm
11.67 CAD   -1.27%
01:15pSUPERIOR PLUS : Completes Acquisition of Champagne's Energy
BU
07/30SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29SUPERIOR PLUS : Announces Acquisition of Champagne's Energy
AQ
Summary 
News Summary

Superior Plus : Completes Acquisition of Champagne's Energy

08/03/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) (TSX:SPB) announced today it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the assets of a retail propane distribution company operating under the tradename Champagne’s Energy.

Please see Superior’s press release dated July 28, 2020 for more information about this acquisition.

About the Corporation

Superior consists of three primary operating businesses: Canadian Propane Distribution and U.S. Propane Distribution, which include the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals, which includes the production and sale of specialty chemicals.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: investor-relations@superiorplus.com, Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 587 M 1 928 M 1 928 M
Net income 2020 7,60 M 5,66 M 5,66 M
Net Debt 2020 1 596 M 1 189 M 1 189 M
P/E ratio 2020 389x
Yield 2020 6,17%
Capitalization 2 054 M 1 534 M 1 531 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 261
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,95 CAD
Last Close Price 11,67 CAD
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Desjardins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Smith Chairman
Beth Summers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine May Best Independent Director
Randall J. Findlay Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.-7.09%1 534
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-39.70%177 923
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.69%175 170
BP PLC-41.66%72 772
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-29.42%65 729
PTT-12.50%35 674
