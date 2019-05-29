Supernus to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, today announced that the Company's management will present a Company overview and update, as well as host investor meetings, at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference.



Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Place: Grand Hyatt New York in New York City

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company's management during this conference should contact the conference coordinator.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’ in the Investors section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the conference.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company currently markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy, and Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-810 for the treatment of Impulsive Aggression in ADHD patients, SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD, and SPN-604 for the treatment of bipolar disorder.

Contact:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO

Gregory S. Patrick, Senior Vice President and CFO

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

301-838-2591

Or