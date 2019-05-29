Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc    SUPN

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(SUPN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/29 04:02:54 pm
32.095 USD   +0.08%
04:16pSupernus to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05/07SUPERNUS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07Supernus Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Supernus to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, today announced that the Company's management will present a Company overview and update, as well as host investor meetings, at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference.

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Place: Grand Hyatt New York in New York City

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company's management during this conference should contact the conference coordinator.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’ in the Investors section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the conference.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company currently markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy, and Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-810 for the treatment of Impulsive Aggression in ADHD patients, SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD, and SPN-604 for the treatment of bipolar disorder.

Contact:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO
Gregory S. Patrick, Senior Vice President and CFO
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
301-838-2591

Or

Investor Contact:
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke Partners
Office: (443) 213-0505
Mobile: (443) 377-4767
Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS I
04:16pSupernus to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05/10SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/07SUPERNUS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
05/07Supernus Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
05/02SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : quaterly earnings release
04/24SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
04/24Supernus to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
GL
04/01Supernus Announces Webcast of Investor Day on April 16, 2019
GL
03/29SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces P304 Phase III Data Confirming Positive Res..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 442 M
EBIT 2019 169 M
Net income 2019 124 M
Finance 2019 123 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,17
P/E ratio 2020 11,61
EV / Sales 2019 3,52x
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
Capitalization 1 680 M
Chart SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 57,4 $
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack A. Khattar President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Charles W. Newhall Chairman
Gregory S. Patrick Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Padmanabh P. Bhatt Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Stefan K. F. Schwabe Chief Medical Officer, EVP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC-3.46%1 680
WUXI APPTEC CO LTD5.53%13 501
MERCK KGAA-0.33%12 944
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD5.28%10 541
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD23.72%9 355
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC7.49%7 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About