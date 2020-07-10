Log in
SuperSonic Imagine SSI FR0010526814

SUPERSONIC IMAGINE

(SSI)
SuperSonic Imagine : Hologic Launches its First Cart-Based Ultrasound System, SuperSonic™ MACH 40

07/10/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Latest innovation expands portfolio of ultrasound technologies with premium offering designed to enhance efficiency and accuracy

Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI):

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today the U.S. launch of the SuperSonic™ MACH 40 ultrasound system, expanding the Company’s suite of ultrasound technologies with its first premium, cart-based system. The new system features excellent image quality, standard-setting imaging modes, and is designed to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

“As the leader in breast imaging, we’re committed to delivering insight-driven solutions that optimize patient care across the full continuum of care for breast health – from screening to treatment,” said Pete Valenti, Hologic’s Division President, Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. “With the addition of the SuperSonic MACH 40 system, we’ve successfully built a comprehensive portfolio of innovative, standard-setting breast ultrasound solutions designed to better meet the needs of breast imagers. The SuperSonic MACH 40 system embodies our commitment to delivering future-oriented solutions and was designed to help healthcare professionals reduce unnecessary biopsies by eliminating re-scans, reducing lesion correlation time, and improving overall diagnostic accuracy.”

The SuperSonic MACH 40 system leverages exclusive UltraFast™ imaging technology – inspired by cutting-edge graphics innovations from the video gaming industry – to provide greater frame rates of up to 20,000 images per secondi. The technology also enables innovative imaging modes, without the trade-offs present in conventional systems. This forward-thinking, powerful architecture primes the system for future integrations and AI-driven innovations.

The new system is further enhanced by exceptional B-mode imaging technology, which helps improve diagnostic confidence thanks to smoother images with reduced speckle, clearer images across all tissue densities, and improved lesion conspicuity. It also features the third generation of shear wave-based elastography technology, ShearWave™ PLUS, which provides additional diagnostic information that may help with patient management, including diagnostic workup of breast lesions, lesion targeting during ultrasound-guided biopsy, and lesion size measurement. Three innovative imaging modes come together in TriVu™ imaging, where morphology, stiffness and blood flow can all be analyzed simultaneously in the same image.

“Hologic continues to expand its portfolio with the patient and clinician in mind, and that’s apparent with the recent SuperSonic Imagine acquisition and new innovations,” said Stacy Smith-Foley, MD, Medical Director of The Breast Center at CARTI in Little Rock, AR. “The result has been a consistently growing suite of tools that truly complement each other and help me and my colleagues to efficiently care for our patients on a day-to-day basis across the entire breast health continuum.”

Clinicians performing precision-dependent ultrasound-guided biopsies with the SuperSonic MACH 40 system can also enjoy enhanced control with Needle PL.U.S. imaging, which enables visualization of both the biopsy needle and anatomical structures in real time and predicts the needle trajectory.

The SuperSonic MACH 40 system streamlines workflow with intuitive design and enhanced comfort. Thanks to the SonicPad™ multi-touch trackpad, the new system helps physicians focus on imaging without the distractions of unnecessary user movements, thus enhancing workflow and increasing patient throughput.

The SuperSonic MACH 40 system is part of a growing portfolio of ultrasound solutions resulting from Hologic’s recent acquisition of SuperSonic Imagine, a pioneer in the field of ultrasound imaging. For more information about the SuperSonic MACH 40 ultrasound system, visit hologic.com/ultrasound/MACH-40

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

This information is not intended as a product solicitation or promotion where such activities are prohibited. For specific information on what products are available for sale in a particular country, please contact a local Hologic sales representative or write to womenshealth@hologic.com.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic, ShearWave, SonicPad, SuperSonic, The Science of Sure, TriVu and UltraFast are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

i Ultrafast Ultrasound Imaging, by Jeremy Bercoff (Published: August 23 2011 DOI: 10.5772/19729)


© Business Wire 2020
