SuperSonic Imagine provides the Paris Radiology Institute with 11 Aixplorer MACH® 30 ultrasound systems

Aixplorer systems currently used in the senology department are being replaced with the new Aixplorer MACH® 30 platform

Two additional Aixplorer MACH 30 devices for general imaging

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specialising in medical imaging using ultrasound technology, announced today that it will be installing eleven Aixplorer MACH® 30 ultrasound platforms at the Paris Radiology Institute (IRP). The ultrasound systems will be used for breast imaging as well as for general imaging, with a focus on osteoarticular imaging.

The Paris Radiology Institute is a pioneer in breast imaging innovations. This prestigious radiology centre in central Paris features a team of 23 radiologists who are experts in osteoarticular, neurological, oncological and women’s imaging, among others, and who guarantee state-of-the-art expertise for reliable and precise diagnoses.

“We are proud that the IRP continues to place their confidence in us by choosing the new Aixplorer MACH 30 platform to replace their fleet of existing senography ultrasound systems. The IRP is a long-standing client of SuperSonic Imagine and has been using our devices since 2014. They were sold on the image quality and the disruptive power of real-time ShearWave elastography for breast application. This imaging centre is at the cutting edge of progress and they consider it very important for their patients to benefit from the best technology available,” explained Michèle Lesieur, CEO of SuperSonic Imagine.

“We’ve been working with SuperSonic Imagine for several years. The IRP has high standards for its medical imaging equipment as well as for its staff and we want to provide the best technology on offer to our patients. The new Aixplorer MACH 30 provides an improved contrast resolution and also a better detection for small tissue lesions,” noted Dr Alain Dana of the Paris Radiology Institute.

“We are already pleased with Aixplorer systems due to their image quality, their ease of use and their innovations such as ShearWave Elastography (SWE) and Angio PL.U.S. which we use on a regular basis. The new Aixplorer MACH 30 platform, now with even better performance, impressed us with its new ergonomics via the SonicPad and its large screens that improve the comfort and workflow of our radiologists. We felt that the optimisation of modes like SWE PLUS elastography and the B-mode quality with SonicPure were key to obtaining precise diagnoses and providing the best possible care for our patients,” clarified Dr Laurent Levy of the Paris Radiology Institute.

Aixplorer MACH 30: ever-better performance with a new design

The new Aixplorer MACH 30 is even faster than before and promises exceptional image quality, thanks to the latest version of UltraFast™ imaging: now, images can be acquired 200 times more quickly than on conventional ultrasound systems. The suite of innovative modes like ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S. and TriVu has been optimised in order to provide the best diagnostic performance.

With SonicPad®, an intuitive and interactive system that improves workflow, radiologists can reduce their movements by 77% and shorten exam time by 32%. The radiologist can then focus on the images rather than on operating the device.

The open and adaptable software architecture of the Aixplorer MACH 30 will enable us in the near future to integrate deep learning and artificial intelligence to support the radiologist in their diagnostic approach.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer® series of products, which feature the exclusive UltraFast™ technology. UltraFast™ has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast™ mode developed is ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value its technologies.

The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast™ imaging, which optimizes the system’s innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast™, Angio PL.U.S, and TriVu.

The company has more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company generated a turnover of €24.6 million in 2018. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

Find out more at www.supersonicimagine.com .

