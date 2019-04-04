Log in
SuperSonic Imagine will present its Aixplorer® MACH 30 ultrasound system at the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) annual convention from 6 to 10 April in Orlando, Florida, United States

04/04/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814,), a company specialising in ultrasound medical imaging (diagnostic ultrasound), will introduce Aixplorer MACH 30 for the first time at the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) annual convention which will take place from 6 to 10 April in Orlando, Florida, United States.

The AIUM convention is one of its kind and brings together a multidisciplinary audience of more than 20 specialities in ultrasound. Over the 4 days of the convention, healthcare professionals will have access to interactive sessions on patient treatment, good ultrasound practices and the latest technological innovations.

Model demonstrations with Aixplorer MACH 30 will be organised throughout the AIUM, stand 223.

“The AIUM is a congress specialised in ultrasound imaging, it is an opportunity for the physicians to learn and practice on the latest technologies. We are very pleased to be able to present the Aixplorer MACH 30 to the American ultrasound community. I am sure they will appreciate the combination of advanced diagnostic imaging technologies and the unparalleled power and ease of use of our new ultrasound platform,” points out Michèle Lesieur, CEO of SuperSonic Imagine.

Aixplorer MACH 30 pushes the boundaries of ultrasound

Latest technological innovation by SuperSonic Imagine, the arrival of Aixplorer MACH 30, changes the paradigm of ultrasound practice. With the new UltraFast™ imaging generation which optimises all imaging modes (Doppler UltraFast™, Angio PL.U.S – Planewave UltraSensitive™ Imaging and TriVu) diagnostic performances are improved with exceptional image quality on all conventional imaging modes thanks to the preserved purity of the ultrasound signal.

ShearWave elastography (SWE PLUS), used to view and measure tissue stiffness in real time on a colour map, is even more effective, as improvements have been made in terms of acquisition speed, size of the elastography acquisition area and examination depth.

The SonicPad® touchpad, an unprecedented concept in the ultrasound sector, is designed to streamline the user’s experience. The SonicPad® improves the radiologist’s workflow by reducing user movements by 77%, thus reducing examination time by more than 30%.

The enhanced performance, elegant and functional design, and streamlined user experience of Aixplorer MACH 30 appeal to users around the world.

Learn more about Aixplorer MACH 30 at supersonicimagine.com or aixplorer-mach.com

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer® series of products, which feature the exclusive UltraFast™ technology. UltraFast™ has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast™ mode developed is ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value its technologies.

The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast™ imaging, which optimizes the system’s innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast™, Angio PL.U.S, and TriVu.

The company has more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company generated a turnover of €24.6 million in 2018. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

Find out more at www.supersonicimagine.com.

Contacts

SuperSonic Imagine
Marketing & Communication
Emmanuelle Vella
emmanuelle.vella@supersonicimagine.com
+33 4 86 79 03 27
NewCap
Investor Relations – EU
Thomas Grojean / Nicolas Merigeau
supersonicimagine@newcap.eu
+33 1 44 71 98 55
  
FP2COM
Relations Médias - EU
Florence Portejoie
fportejoie@fp2com.fr
+33 6 07 76 82 83		 

SuperSonic Imagine logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
