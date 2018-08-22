Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of SUPERVALU INC. Buyout

08/22/2018 | 05:00pm CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to July 26, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of SUPERVALU INC. (“SUPERVALU” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SVU) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by United Natural Foods, Inc. (“UNFI”) (NASDAQ GS: UNFI) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of SUPERVALU will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of SUPERVALU common stock.

If you own common stock of SUPERVALU and purchased any shares before July 26, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
