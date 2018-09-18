SUPERVALU : Announces Plans to Sell 19 of Its 36 St. Louis-Based Shop ‘n Save Stores to Schnuck Markets

SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) today announced it has entered into a
definitive agreement to sell 19 of its 36 Shop ‘n Save grocery stores,
primarily located in the St. Louis, Mo. area, to Schnuck Markets, Inc.
The transaction is planned to occur with a staggered close process that
is currently expected to finish by late October 2018, subject to
customary closing conditions. As part of the acquisition, SUPERVALU and
Schnucks will also enter into an agreement for SUPERVALU to serve as the
primary supplier for nine of Schnucks’ existing stores located across
northern Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
“Since announcing plans to pursue the sale of our Shop ‘n Save banner
earlier this Spring, the team has worked diligently and successfully to
put this agreement together,” said Mark Gross, SUPERVALU’s President and
CEO. “This transaction is an important step in the continued
transformation of our business. Schnucks is an excellent retailer in the
St. Louis area and we’re pleased that these stores will become a part of
their operation, including continuing to serve the communities and
providing jobs to many of our employees.”
As part of the acquired stores, Schnucks will acquire 15 in-store
pharmacy locations and one stand-alone pharmacy (16 in total) which will
remain open, and prescription files at 10 other Shop ‘n Save pharmacy
locations that will be transferred to other Schnucks pharmacies in the
area. Customers of the Shop ‘n Save pharmacies that will close will
receive detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files by
mail within the next several days, and information will also be
available at each pharmacy. Schnucks will also acquire four of Shop ‘n
Save’s seven fuel centers.
A complete list of stores, pharmacies and fuel centers to be sold to
Schnucks under this agreement, along with a list of correlating
pharmacies where prescription files will be transferred, is included in
the addendum to this press release.
All Shop ‘n Save stores and fuel centers not included in this
announcement currently remain open. In the event SUPERVALU cannot
identify one or more buyers for these remaining stores in the near term,
they will be closed later this year. Additionally, since SUPERVALU’s St.
Louis Distribution Center (Hazelwood Avenue) predominantly serves Shop
‘n Save stores, SUPERVALU expects to close this distribution center
later this year following the completion of this transaction and any
sales or closures of the remaining Shop ‘n Save stores. Employees at the
remaining stores and distribution center will receive notifications and
potential end dates as the Company prepares to either sell or, if not
sold, close the locations. Employees affected by this change, and who
continue their employment through their end date with the Company, can
qualify for severance and other transition-related assistance.
Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Kirkwood, Mo., Shop ‘n Save has
served the St. Louis market and surrounding area for nearly 40 years,
and today employs approximately 2,800 associates.
PJ SOLOMON is acting as financial advisor to SUPERVALU.
About SUPERVALU INC.
SUPERVALU INC. is one of the largest
grocery wholesalers and retailers in the U.S. with annual sales of
approximately $15 billion. SUPERVALU serves customers across the United
States through a network of 3,606 stores composed of 3,495 wholesale
primary stores operated by customers serviced by SUPERVALU’s food
distribution business and 111 traditional retail grocery stores in
continuing operations operated under three retail banners in three
geographic regions (store counts as of June 16, 2018). Headquartered in
Minnesota, SUPERVALU has approximately 23,000 employees (in continuing
operations). For more information about SUPERVALU visit www.supervalu.com.
Forward Looking Statements
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE
PURPOSE OF “SAFE HARBOR” PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION
REFORM ACT OF 1995.
Except for the historical and factual information, the matters set
forth in this news release, particularly those pertaining to the
expected completion of the sales of Shop ‘n Save stores (including the
timing thereof), the ability to consummate the sales and SUPERVALU’s
expectations, guidance, or future operating results, and other
statements identified by words such as "estimates" "expects,"
"projects," "plans," "intends," "outlook" and similar expressions are
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor"
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties
that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the
ability to satisfy the closing conditions and close the proposed sales
on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that modifications to the
terms of the transactions may be required, business disruption, ability
to effectively retain key employees and ability to effectively manage
organization changes during the pendency of or following the
transactions, and other risk factors relating to the business or
industry as detailed from time to time in SUPERVALU's reports filed with
the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news
release. For more information, see the risk factors described in
SUPERVALU’S Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q
and other filings with the SEC. Unless legally required, SUPERVALU
undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
|
|
LIST OF SHOP ‘N SAVE STORES BEING SOLD TO SCHNUCKS
|
AS PART OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sq.
|
|
|
|
Shop 'n Save Location
|
|
|
City/State
|
|
|
Zip
|
|
|
Footage
|
|
|
Pharmacy; Fuel
|
1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway
|
|
|
Alton, IL
|
|
|
62002
|
|
|
51,100
|
|
|
No
|
800 Carlyle Avenue
|
|
|
Belleville, IL
|
|
|
62221
|
|
|
61,525
|
|
|
Pharmacy
|
634 Berkshire Blvd
|
|
|
East Alton, IL
|
|
|
62024
|
|
|
22,000
|
|
|
No
|
2122 Troy Road
|
|
|
Edwardsville, IL
|
|
|
62025
|
|
|
55,139
|
|
|
Pharmacy
|
1900 East Edwardsville Road
|
|
|
Wood River, IL
|
|
|
62095
|
|
|
42,130
|
|
|
Fuel
|
1253 Water Tower Place
|
|
|
Arnold, MO
|
|
|
63010
|
|
|
60,135
|
|
|
Pharmacy
|
7909 State Highway N
|
|
|
Dardenne Prairie, MO
|
|
|
63368
|
|
|
70,290
|
|
|
Pharmacy
|
45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza
|
|
|
Fenton, MO
|
|
|
63026
|
|
|
63,933
|
|
|
Pharmacy
|
1275 North Truman Blvd
|
|
|
Festus, MO
|
|
|
63028
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
|
Pharmacy; Fuel
|
2183 Charbonier Rd.
|
|
|
Florissant, MO
|
|
|
63031
|
|
|
53,140
|
|
|
Pharmacy
|
1032 Lemay Ferry Road
|
|
|
Lemay, MO
|
|
|
63125
|
|
|
56,198
|
|
|
Pharmacy
|
3740 Monticello Plaza
|
|
|
O'Fallon, MO
|
|
|
63368
|
|
|
58,435
|
|
|
Pharmacy
|
1421 Mexico Loop Road East
|
|
|
O'Fallon, MO
|
|
|
63366
|
|
|
54,180
|
|
|
Pharmacy
|
10634 St. Charles Rock Road
|
|
|
St. Ann, MO
|
|
|
63074
|
|
|
65,898
|
|
|
Pharmacy; Fuel
|
60 Harvester Square
|
|
|
St. Charles, MO
|
|
|
63303
|
|
|
71,482
|
|
|
Pharmacy
|
9070 St. Charles Rock Road
|
|
|
St. John, MO
|
|
|
63114
|
|
|
66,250
|
|
|
Pharmacy; Fuel
|
7057 Chippewa Street
|
|
|
St. Louis, MO
|
|
|
63119
|
|
|
77,000
|
|
|
Pharmacy
|
5780 South Lindbergh Blvd.
|
|
|
St. Louis, MO
|
|
|
63123
|
|
|
78,396
|
|
|
No
|
100 Jungerman Road
|
|
|
St. Peters, MO
|
|
|
63376
|
|
|
57,263
|
|
|
Pharmacy
|
500 West Highway 50
|
|
|
Union, MO
|
|
|
63084
|
|
|
6,405
|
|
|
Standalone Pharmacy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIST OF REMAINING SHOP ‘N SAVE PHARMACIES WHOSE PRESCRIPTION FILES
|
ARE BEING TRANSFERRED TO SCHNUCKS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shop 'n Save Pharmacy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
|
|
City/State/Zip
|
|
|
Transferring to Schnucks location
|
|
|
City, State/Zip
|
4201 North Belt West
|
|
|
Belleville, IL 62226
|
|
|
5720 North Belt West
|
|
|
Belleville, IL 62226
|
15446 Manchester Road
|
|
|
Ellisville, MO 63011
|
|
|
15425 Manchester Rd
|
|
|
Ballwin, MO 63011
|
175 Flower Valley Shopping Center
|
|
|
Florissant, MO 63033
|
|
|
13987 New Halls Ferry Rd
|
|
|
Florissant, MO 63033
|
10805 Old Halls Ferry Road
|
|
|
Ferguson, MO 63136
|
|
|
1589 Sierra Vista Plaza
|
|
|
Florissant, MO 63138
|
3521 Nameoki Road
|
|
|
Granite City, IL 62040
|
|
|
3100 Madison Ave
|
|
|
Granite City, IL 62040
|
1023 Crossroads Place
|
|
|
High Ridge, MO 63049
|
|
|
20 Dillon Plaza Drive
|
|
|
High Ridge, MO 63049
|
10461 Manchester Road
|
|
|
Kirkwood, MO 63122
|
|
|
10233 Manchester Rd
|
|
|
Kirkwood, MO, 63122
|
9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd
|
|
|
Moline Acres, MO 63136
|
|
|
8037 West Florissant Ave
|
|
|
Jennings, MO 63136
|
4660 Chippewa St
|
|
|
St. Louis, MO 63116
|
|
|
5055 Arsenal
|
|
|
St. Louis, MO 63139
|
196 Mayfair Plaza
|
|
|
Florissant, MO 63033
|
|
|
1589 Sierra Vista Plaza
|
|
|
St. Louis, MO 63138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE: Within the next several days, customers of these Shop ‘n
Save pharmacies will receive by mail detailed information on the
transfer of their pharmacy files and information will also be available
at each Shop ‘n Save pharmacy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005814/en/