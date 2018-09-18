Log in
SUPERVALU INC. (SVU)

SUPERVALU INC. (SVU)
SUPERVALU : Announces Plans to Sell 19 of Its 36 St. Louis-Based Shop ‘n Save Stores to Schnuck Markets

09/18/2018 | 12:30am CEST

  • Schnucks to also acquire related Shop ‘n Save Pharmacies and four Shop ‘n Save Fuel Centers

SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell 19 of its 36 Shop ‘n Save grocery stores, primarily located in the St. Louis, Mo. area, to Schnuck Markets, Inc. The transaction is planned to occur with a staggered close process that is currently expected to finish by late October 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. As part of the acquisition, SUPERVALU and Schnucks will also enter into an agreement for SUPERVALU to serve as the primary supplier for nine of Schnucks’ existing stores located across northern Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

“Since announcing plans to pursue the sale of our Shop ‘n Save banner earlier this Spring, the team has worked diligently and successfully to put this agreement together,” said Mark Gross, SUPERVALU’s President and CEO. “This transaction is an important step in the continued transformation of our business. Schnucks is an excellent retailer in the St. Louis area and we’re pleased that these stores will become a part of their operation, including continuing to serve the communities and providing jobs to many of our employees.”

As part of the acquired stores, Schnucks will acquire 15 in-store pharmacy locations and one stand-alone pharmacy (16 in total) which will remain open, and prescription files at 10 other Shop ‘n Save pharmacy locations that will be transferred to other Schnucks pharmacies in the area. Customers of the Shop ‘n Save pharmacies that will close will receive detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files by mail within the next several days, and information will also be available at each pharmacy. Schnucks will also acquire four of Shop ‘n Save’s seven fuel centers.

A complete list of stores, pharmacies and fuel centers to be sold to Schnucks under this agreement, along with a list of correlating pharmacies where prescription files will be transferred, is included in the addendum to this press release.

All Shop ‘n Save stores and fuel centers not included in this announcement currently remain open. In the event SUPERVALU cannot identify one or more buyers for these remaining stores in the near term, they will be closed later this year. Additionally, since SUPERVALU’s St. Louis Distribution Center (Hazelwood Avenue) predominantly serves Shop ‘n Save stores, SUPERVALU expects to close this distribution center later this year following the completion of this transaction and any sales or closures of the remaining Shop ‘n Save stores. Employees at the remaining stores and distribution center will receive notifications and potential end dates as the Company prepares to either sell or, if not sold, close the locations. Employees affected by this change, and who continue their employment through their end date with the Company, can qualify for severance and other transition-related assistance.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Kirkwood, Mo., Shop ‘n Save has served the St. Louis market and surrounding area for nearly 40 years, and today employs approximately 2,800 associates.

PJ SOLOMON is acting as financial advisor to SUPERVALU.

About SUPERVALU INC.
SUPERVALU INC. is one of the largest grocery wholesalers and retailers in the U.S. with annual sales of approximately $15 billion. SUPERVALU serves customers across the United States through a network of 3,606 stores composed of 3,495 wholesale primary stores operated by customers serviced by SUPERVALU’s food distribution business and 111 traditional retail grocery stores in continuing operations operated under three retail banners in three geographic regions (store counts as of June 16, 2018). Headquartered in Minnesota, SUPERVALU has approximately 23,000 employees (in continuing operations). For more information about SUPERVALU visit www.supervalu.com.

Forward Looking Statements

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF “SAFE HARBOR” PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

Except for the historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this news release, particularly those pertaining to the expected completion of the sales of Shop ‘n Save stores (including the timing thereof), the ability to consummate the sales and SUPERVALU’s expectations, guidance, or future operating results, and other statements identified by words such as "estimates" "expects," "projects," "plans," "intends," "outlook" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to satisfy the closing conditions and close the proposed sales on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that modifications to the terms of the transactions may be required, business disruption, ability to effectively retain key employees and ability to effectively manage organization changes during the pendency of or following the transactions, and other risk factors relating to the business or industry as detailed from time to time in SUPERVALU's reports filed with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. For more information, see the risk factors described in SUPERVALU’S Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Unless legally required, SUPERVALU undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 
LIST OF SHOP ‘N SAVE STORES BEING SOLD TO SCHNUCKS
AS PART OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT
               

Sq.

Shop 'n Save Location

   

City/State

   

Zip

   

Footage

   

Pharmacy; Fuel

1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway     Alton, IL     62002     51,100     No
800 Carlyle Avenue     Belleville, IL     62221     61,525     Pharmacy
634 Berkshire Blvd     East Alton, IL     62024     22,000     No
2122 Troy Road     Edwardsville, IL     62025     55,139     Pharmacy
1900 East Edwardsville Road     Wood River, IL     62095     42,130     Fuel
1253 Water Tower Place     Arnold, MO     63010     60,135     Pharmacy
7909 State Highway N     Dardenne Prairie, MO     63368     70,290     Pharmacy
45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza     Fenton, MO     63026     63,933     Pharmacy
1275 North Truman Blvd     Festus, MO     63028     60,000     Pharmacy; Fuel
2183 Charbonier Rd.     Florissant, MO     63031     53,140     Pharmacy
1032 Lemay Ferry Road     Lemay, MO     63125     56,198     Pharmacy
3740 Monticello Plaza     O'Fallon, MO     63368     58,435     Pharmacy
1421 Mexico Loop Road East     O'Fallon, MO     63366     54,180     Pharmacy
10634 St. Charles Rock Road     St. Ann, MO     63074     65,898     Pharmacy; Fuel
60 Harvester Square     St. Charles, MO     63303     71,482     Pharmacy
9070 St. Charles Rock Road     St. John, MO     63114     66,250     Pharmacy; Fuel
7057 Chippewa Street     St. Louis, MO     63119     77,000     Pharmacy
5780 South Lindbergh Blvd.     St. Louis, MO     63123     78,396     No
100 Jungerman Road     St. Peters, MO     63376     57,263     Pharmacy
500 West Highway 50     Union, MO     63084     6,405     Standalone Pharmacy
 
 
LIST OF REMAINING SHOP ‘N SAVE PHARMACIES WHOSE PRESCRIPTION FILES
ARE BEING TRANSFERRED TO SCHNUCKS
           

Shop 'n Save Pharmacy

Location

   

City/State/Zip

   

Transferring to Schnucks location

   

City, State/Zip

4201 North Belt West     Belleville, IL 62226     5720 North Belt West     Belleville, IL 62226
15446 Manchester Road     Ellisville, MO 63011     15425 Manchester Rd     Ballwin, MO 63011
175 Flower Valley Shopping Center     Florissant, MO 63033     13987 New Halls Ferry Rd     Florissant, MO 63033
10805 Old Halls Ferry Road     Ferguson, MO 63136     1589 Sierra Vista Plaza     Florissant, MO 63138
3521 Nameoki Road     Granite City, IL 62040     3100 Madison Ave     Granite City, IL 62040
1023 Crossroads Place     High Ridge, MO 63049     20 Dillon Plaza Drive     High Ridge, MO 63049
10461 Manchester Road     Kirkwood, MO 63122     10233 Manchester Rd     Kirkwood, MO, 63122
9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd     Moline Acres, MO 63136     8037 West Florissant Ave     Jennings, MO 63136
4660 Chippewa St     St. Louis, MO 63116     5055 Arsenal     St. Louis, MO 63139
196 Mayfair Plaza     Florissant, MO 63033     1589 Sierra Vista Plaza     St. Louis, MO 63138
 

NOTE: Within the next several days, customers of these Shop ‘n Save pharmacies will receive by mail detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files and information will also be available at each Shop ‘n Save pharmacy.


© Business Wire 2018
