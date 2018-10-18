SUPERVALU : Flagstar Bancorp and TechTarget Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Log in
10/18/2018 | 11:59pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective at the open of trading on Tuesday, October 23:

  • Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will replace SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE:SVU) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent United Natural Foods Inc. (NASD: UNFI) is acquiring SUPERVALU in a deal expected to close on October 22 pending final conditions.
  • TechTarget Inc. (NASD: TTGT) will replace Perry Ellis International Inc. (NASD: PERY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Perry Ellis International is being taken private in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Flagstar Bancorp provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Headquartered in Troy, MI, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Sub-Industry index.

TechTarget provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology products and services. Headquartered in Newton, MA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Advertising Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – OCTOBER 23, 2018


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Flagstar Bancorp

Financials

Thrift & Mortgage Finance


TechTarget

Communication Services

Advertising

DELETED

SUPERVALU

Consumer Staples

Food Retail


Perry Ellis International

Consumer Discretionary

Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagstar-bancorp-and-techtarget-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300734038.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2018
