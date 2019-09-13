Sproutly Featured in Audio Broadcast on Innovations Driving Growth of Cannabis Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsAudio – Sproutly Canada Inc. (OTCQB: SRUTF) (CSE: SPR) announces the availability of an audio broadcast titled, “Technological Innovation Pushes Bounds of Edible Cannabis Market.”



A desire to move away from smoking may be fueling growth in the edible cannabis products. The shift toward edibles is a direct response to the decrease in smoking. Cannabis legalization has arrived just as tobacco smoking is seeing a steep decline. Both the percentage of people who smoke and the number of cigarettes they consume each day are going down . Many people who are interested in cannabis, whether for medical or recreational reasons, don’t want to take up smoking. If the cannabis industry is to grow, it appears the most effective way may be to find other ways to reach these potential consumers.

Cannabis edibles don’t automatically become legal just because cannabis itself has. For example, a delay was written into Canada’s legalization legislation to give time to prepare regulations for ingestible cannabis products such as those Sproutly Canada Inc. (OTCQB: SRUTF) (CSE: SPR) supports.

These regulations, like those around smokable cannabis, are created with good reason. Governments need to be able to establish standards for recreational drugs to minimize the risk of harm both to consumers and to others who may be affected by those consuming the products.

About Sproutly Canada Inc.

Sproutly Canada’s core mission is to become the leading supplier to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. The company’s Toronto-based, ACMPR-licensed facility was built to cultivate pharmaceutical-grade cannabis to supply a technological breakthrough in producing and formulating the first natural, truly water-soluble cannabis solution. Its water-soluble ingredients and bionatural oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are clamoring for well-defined commercial products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage its existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Sproutly.ca .



