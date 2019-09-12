Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Supreme Cannabis Company Inc    FIRE   CA86860J1066

SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC

(FIRE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sproutly Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication on Tech Innovation in Edible Cannabis Space

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Sproutly Canada Inc. (OTCQB: SRUTF) (CSE: SPR) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

To view the full publication, titled “Technological Innovation Pushes Bounds of Edible Cannabis Market,” please visit: http://cnw.fm/9nHVN

As the legal boundaries of the North American cannabis industry expand, businesses are looking for ways to make the most of their products and reach the widest possible market. This quest has led to a growing shift in focus away from smoking, which is accompanied by significant health concerns and social challenges. Instead, companies are increasingly focused on alternatives such as edible cannabis products.

Edibles are quickly becoming an important focus for the cannabis market. Some companies are offering edibles, including beverages, as part of a wider product line, creating cannabis-infused drinks alongside wider beverage lines or more diverse cannabis products. Other companies have narrowed their focus to either cannabis edibles or cannabis-infused drinks. For Sproutly Canada Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G), the focus is on supplying water-soluble cannabis solutions and bionatural oils to be used in the beverages and consumables market.

About Sproutly Canada Inc.
Sproutly Canada’s core mission is to become the leading supplier to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. The company’s Toronto-based, ACMPR-licensed facility was built to cultivate pharmaceutical-grade cannabis to supply a technological breakthrough in producing and formulating the first natural, truly water-soluble cannabis solution. Its water-soluble ingredients and bionatural oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are clamoring for well-defined commercial products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage its existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Sproutly.ca.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado 
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY I
08:31aSproutly Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication on Tech Innovation in Edibl..
GL
07:46aFutures little changed as oil prices dip
RE
09/11Sweet Citrus Spice! Supreme Cannabis' 7ACRES Launches New Sativa Cultivar -- ..
NE
09/05CannTrust Holdings reduces workforce by 180 people
RE
09/05A Look Under the Rug at the Savvy Penetration of Europe's Cannabis Market by ..
NE
09/02Thailand drops cannabis extracts from narcotics list; firms eye investments
RE
08/29Israeli cannabis firm aims to beat the pack with London listing
RE
08/29Altria, Philip Morris Weigh Merger Brand -- WSJ
DJ
08/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 42,0 M
EBIT 2019 -19,5 M
Net income 2019 -17,9 M
Debt 2019 23,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
EV / Sales2019 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
Capitalization 481 M
Chart SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Supreme Cannabis Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,01  CAD
Last Close Price 1,41  CAD
Spread / Highest target 219%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Navdeep Gosal Dhaliwal Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Fowler President & Director
Michael La Brier Chairman
Dimitre Naoumov Chief Financial Officer
Chander Batra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC6.82%365
CANOPY GROWTH CORP-1.34%9 532
AURORA CANNABIS INC25.52%6 588
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.2.51%5 433
CRONOS GROUP INC5.77%3 879
CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC61.61%3 687
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group