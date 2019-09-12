Sproutly Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication on Tech Innovation in Edible Cannabis Space

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Sproutly Canada Inc. (OTCQB: SRUTF) (CSE: SPR) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.



To view the full publication, titled “Technological Innovation Pushes Bounds of Edible Cannabis Market,” please visit: http://cnw.fm/9nHVN

As the legal boundaries of the North American cannabis industry expand, businesses are looking for ways to make the most of their products and reach the widest possible market. This quest has led to a growing shift in focus away from smoking, which is accompanied by significant health concerns and social challenges. Instead, companies are increasingly focused on alternatives such as edible cannabis products.

Edibles are quickly becoming an important focus for the cannabis market. Some companies are offering edibles, including beverages, as part of a wider product line, creating cannabis-infused drinks alongside wider beverage lines or more diverse cannabis products. Other companies have narrowed their focus to either cannabis edibles or cannabis-infused drinks. For Sproutly Canada Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) , the focus is on supplying water-soluble cannabis solutions and bionatural oils to be used in the beverages and consumables market.

About Sproutly Canada Inc.

Sproutly Canada’s core mission is to become the leading supplier to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. The company’s Toronto-based, ACMPR-licensed facility was built to cultivate pharmaceutical-grade cannabis to supply a technological breakthrough in producing and formulating the first natural, truly water-soluble cannabis solution. Its water-soluble ingredients and bionatural oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are clamoring for well-defined commercial products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage its existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Sproutly.ca .



Forward-Looking Statements



