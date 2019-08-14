Log in
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC

(FIRE)
Supreme Cannabis CEO Nav Dhaliwal Talks Guidance, Premium Branding, and Balance Sheet

08/14/2019

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - The Supreme Cannabis Co. (TSX: FIRE) CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal sits down with Capital 10X to talk all things Supreme Cannabis.



https://capital10x.com/supreme-ceo-nav-dhaliwal-guidance-branding-balance-sheet/

Nav touches on their recently released Q4 and 2020 guidance, their path to profitability, and how Supreme's balance sheet is set-up for success in the coming year.

He also discusses how the company's 7ACRES brand has achieved its status as one of the top-quality flower producers and how they plan to translate their consumer-focused approach to other verticals.

For more information, please contact:

Capital 10X
Evan Veryard, President
416-571-9037

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46930


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 42,0 M
EBIT 2019 -21,0 M
Net income 2019 -18,9 M
Debt 2019 17,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -23,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
Capitalization 468 M
Technical analysis trends SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,94  CAD
Last Close Price 1,44  CAD
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Navdeep Gosal Dhaliwal Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Fowler President & Director
Michael La Brier Chairman
Dimitre Naoumov Chief Financial Officer
Chander Batra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC-6.06%354
CANOPY GROWTH CORP23.38%11 829
AURORA CANNABIS INC30.09%6 779
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-1.49%5 268
CRONOS GROUP INC27.89%4 670
CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC49.23%3 459
