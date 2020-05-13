PRESS RELEASE

SUPREMEX ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF ITS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

AND AGM

Montreal, Quebec, May 8, 2020- Supremex Inc. ("Supremex" or the "Company") (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, before markets open on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The Company will also hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") starting at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day, followed by a presentation by management and a question and answer period open to shareholders and analysts.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Details:

The AGM of Supremex will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the Company's head office located at 7213 Cordner Street, LaSalle, Québec.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and strict government guidelines concerning social distancing measures, no director or officer of Supremex will be present at the AGM, except as will be required for the proper conduct of the meeting. Furthermore, the Company will limit admittance at the AGM to the furthest extent possible and, as such, only admit shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders at the meeting location. Moreover, the Company may be required to refuse to all shareholders' entry to the meeting location if deemed necessary or appropriate in accordance with any recommendation, guideline, decree, order of any applicable governmental authority.

Given these unusual circumstances, all shareholders are urged to vote before the AGM, by proxy and can submit any questions or matters they would like to discuss ahead of the AGM bye-mail,by the end of day May 13, 2020, atinvestors@supremex.com.

Live Broadcast of the AGM, Management Presentation and First Quarter Earnings Call:

Shareholders are invited to listen to the AGM via a live broadcast of the AGM, which will be available on the Company's website at www.supremex.com, in the Investors section under "Webcast", and via conference call by following the instructions below. The AGM will be followed by management's presentation of results for fiscal 2019, the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and a discussion of recent events.

Following this presentation, shareholders, validly appointed proxyholders (registered with Computershare) and analysts will be able to ask questions to management via the conference call by following instructions below. In order to ask questions, shareholders will be requested to identify themselves by confirming the 15- digit control number (printed on the proxy or voting instruction form) and validly appointed proxyholders (registered with Computershare) will also need to identify themselves. Please note that shareholders will not be able to vote at the AGM via live broadcast or conference call.