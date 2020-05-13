PRESS RELEASE
SUPREMEX ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF ITS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
AND AGM
Montreal, Quebec, May 8, 2020- Supremex Inc. ("Supremex" or the "Company") (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, before markets open on Friday, May 15, 2020.
The Company will also hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") starting at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day, followed by a presentation by management and a question and answer period open to shareholders and analysts.
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Details:
The AGM of Supremex will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the Company's head office located at 7213 Cordner Street, LaSalle, Québec.
In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and strict government guidelines concerning social distancing measures, no director or officer of Supremex will be present at the AGM, except as will be required for the proper conduct of the meeting. Furthermore, the Company will limit admittance at the AGM to the furthest extent possible and, as such, only admit shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders at the meeting location. Moreover, the Company may be required to refuse to all shareholders' entry to the meeting location if deemed necessary or appropriate in accordance with any recommendation, guideline, decree, order of any applicable governmental authority.
Given these unusual circumstances, all shareholders are urged to vote before the AGM, by proxy and can submit any questions or matters they would like to discuss ahead of the AGM bye-mail,by the end of day May 13, 2020, atinvestors@supremex.com.
Live Broadcast of the AGM, Management Presentation and First Quarter Earnings Call:
Shareholders are invited to listen to the AGM via a live broadcast of the AGM, which will be available on the Company's website at www.supremex.com, in the Investors section under "Webcast", and via conference call by following the instructions below. The AGM will be followed by management's presentation of results for fiscal 2019, the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and a discussion of recent events.
Following this presentation, shareholders, validly appointed proxyholders (registered with Computershare) and analysts will be able to ask questions to management via the conference call by following instructions below. In order to ask questions, shareholders will be requested to identify themselves by confirming the 15- digit control number (printed on the proxy or voting instruction form) and validly appointed proxyholders (registered with Computershare) will also need to identify themselves. Please note that shareholders will not be able to vote at the AGM via live broadcast or conference call.
Conference ID: 4887766
∙Local participants (Montreal area), dial:
514-807-9895
Toronto participants, dial:
647-427-7450
North-American participants, dial toll-free:
1 888 231-8191
A replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website in the Investors section under "Webcast". The recording will be available until May 22, 2020. To listen to the recording of the
conference call, please call toll-free in North-America1-855-859-2056 or 1-416-849-0833 and enter the code 4887766.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including (but not limited to) statements about the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Forward-looking information may include words such as anticipate, assumption, believe, could, expect, goal, guidance, intend, may, objective, outlook, plan, seek, should, strive, target and will. Such information relates to future events and reflects current assumptions and expectations of management and is based on information currently available to Supremex as at the date of this press release.
Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and actual results may differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed throughout our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 and throughout our Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2020, in particular, in "Risk Factors". Consequently, we cannot guarantee that any forward- looking information will materialize. Readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking information unless otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. The Company expressly disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form can be found on www.sedar.comand on Supremex' website.
About Supremex
Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates 13 facilities across six provinces in Canada and three facilities in the United States employing approximately 935 people. Supremex' growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute paper and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers. For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.
Contact:
Stewart Emerson President and CEO investors@supremex.com514 595-0555, extension 2316
