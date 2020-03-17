Sure Ventures : Correction - Issue of Equity

17th March 2020

SURE VENTURES PLC

PLACING-Correction Of Admission Date

Further to our announcement on 13th March with regards to placing 250,000 new ordinary shares in Sure Ventures plc..

It was announced that the application had been made in respect of 250,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Specialist Funds Segment of the Main Market of London Stock Exchange plc ('Admission') and that admission would become effective and dealings in the Ordinary Shares would commence at 8:00 a.m. (London time) on17th of March 2020. Due to an administrative delay this admission date will be on or around the 19th of March 2020 at 8am (London Time).

Following Admission, the Company will have 5,119,956 Ordinary Shares in issue. The total number of voting rights of the Company will be 5,119,956. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

