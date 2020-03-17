Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sure Ventures Plc    SURE   GB00BYWYZ460

SURE VENTURES PLC

(SURE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/17 04:00:00 am
97.5 GBp   --.--%
11:55aSURE VENTURES : Correction - Issue of Equity
PU
03/13SURE VENTURES : Placing
PU
02/04SURE VENTURES : Portfolio Update Q4 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sure Ventures : Correction - Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 11:55am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Correction - Issue of Equity
Released 15:49 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5062G
Sure Ventures PLC
17 March 2020

17th March 2020

SURE VENTURES PLC

PLACING-Correction Of Admission Date

Further to our announcement on 13th March with regards to placing 250,000 new ordinary shares in Sure Ventures plc..

It was announced that the application had been made in respect of 250,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Specialist Funds Segment of the Main Market of London Stock Exchange plc ('Admission') and that admission would become effective and dealings in the Ordinary Shares would commence at 8:00 a.m. (London time) on17th of March 2020. Due to an administrative delay this admission date will be on or around the 19th of March 2020 at 8am (London Time).

Following Admission, the Company will have 5,119,956 Ordinary Shares in issue. The total number of voting rights of the Company will be 5,119,956. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Issuer

Sure Ventures plc

Gareth Burchell

0207 186 9900

Placing Agent

Shard Capital Partners LLP

Damon Heath

0207 186 9900


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
IOEEDLFFBXLZBBQ
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Correction - Issue of Equity - RNS

Disclaimer

Sure Ventures plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 15:54:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SURE VENTURES PLC
11:55aSURE VENTURES : Correction - Issue of Equity
PU
03/13SURE VENTURES : Placing
PU
02/04SURE VENTURES : Portfolio Update Q4 2019
PU
More news
Chart SURE VENTURES PLC
Duration : Period :
Sure Ventures Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Perry Wilson Chairman
Gareth John Burchell Non-Executive Director
John Agnew Non-Executive Director
Barry Downes Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURE VENTURES PLC-9.30%6
BLACKROCK, INC.-28.93%55 611
UBS GROUP-39.01%28 490
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-42.02%25 826
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-11.91%23 026
STATE STREET CORPORATION-39.67%16 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group