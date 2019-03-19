Sureserve : Director Disclosure

RNS Number : 3336T Sureserve Group PLC 19 March 2019

Sureserve Group PLC

("Sureserve" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Director Disclosure

Sureserve, the compliance and energy support services group, announces, in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule Two (g) sub-paragraph (v) of the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has been informed that Lakehouse Contracts Ltd, of which Michael McMahon, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, was a Director until 17 August 2018, entered into administration on 11 March 2019.

Enquiries

Sureserve Group

Bob Holt, Chairman 07778 798 816 Michael McMahon, Chief Operating Officer 07787 536 000 Camarco (Financial Public Relations) Ginny Pulbrook 020 3757 4992 Tom Huddart Ollie Head

Stockdale Securities (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Andy Crossley

020 7601 6100

Antonio Bossi

Notes to editors

The Sureserve Group is a compliance and energy support services group that improves, maintains and provides services to homes, schools, public, commercial and industrial buildings with a focus on clients in the UK public sector and regulated markets. Services are delivered through two divisions: Compliance and Energy Services.

The group is headquartered in London. It currently employs some 1,990 staff from 23 offices across the UK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

RDNEADDNFAANEFF