Sureserve : Director Disclosure

RNS Number : 3336T Sureserve Group PLC 19 March 2019
Sureserve Group PLC
("Sureserve" or the "Group" or the "Company")
Director Disclosure
Sureserve, the compliance and energy support services group, announces, in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule Two (g) sub-paragraph (v) of the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has been informed that Lakehouse Contracts Ltd, of which Michael McMahon, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, was a Director until 17 August 2018, entered into administration on 11 March 2019.
Enquiries
Sureserve Group
|
Bob Holt, Chairman
|
07778 798 816
|
Michael McMahon, Chief Operating Officer
|
07787 536 000
|
Camarco (Financial Public Relations)
|
Ginny Pulbrook
|
020 3757 4992
|
Tom Huddart
|
Ollie Head
Stockdale Securities (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Andy Crossley
020 7601 6100
Antonio Bossi
Notes to editors
The Sureserve Group is a compliance and energy support services group that improves, maintains and provides services to homes, schools, public, commercial and industrial buildings with a focus on clients in the UK public sector and regulated markets. Services are delivered through two divisions: Compliance and Energy Services.
The group is headquartered in London. It currently employs some 1,990 staff from 23 offices across the UK.
