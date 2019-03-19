Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sureserve Group PLC    LAKE   GB00BSKS1M86

SURESERVE GROUP PLC

(LAKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/28 11:35:13 am
35 GBp   -4.11%
09:45aSURESERVE : Director Disclosure
PU
07:25aSURESERVE : Results of AGM
PU
07:15aSURESERVE : Aaron Services shortlisted for award
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sureserve : Director Disclosure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 09:45am EDT

RNS Number : 3336T Sureserve Group PLC 19 March 2019

Sureserve Group PLC

("Sureserve" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Director Disclosure

Sureserve, the compliance and energy support services group, announces, in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule Two (g) sub-paragraph (v) of the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has been informed that Lakehouse Contracts Ltd, of which Michael McMahon, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, was a Director until 17 August 2018, entered into administration on 11 March 2019.

Enquiries

Sureserve Group

Bob Holt, Chairman

07778 798 816

Michael McMahon, Chief Operating Officer

07787 536 000

Camarco (Financial Public Relations)

Ginny Pulbrook

020 3757 4992

Tom Huddart

Ollie Head

Stockdale Securities (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Andy Crossley

020 7601 6100

Antonio Bossi

Notes to editors

The Sureserve Group is a compliance and energy support services group that improves, maintains and provides services to homes, schools, public, commercial and industrial buildings with a focus on clients in the UK public sector and regulated markets. Services are delivered through two divisions: Compliance and Energy Services.

The group is headquartered in London. It currently employs some 1,990 staff from 23 offices across the UK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

RDNEADDNFAANEFF

Disclaimer

Sureserve Group plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 13:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SURESERVE GROUP PLC
09:45aSURESERVE : Director Disclosure
PU
07:25aSURESERVE : Results of AGM
PU
07:15aSURESERVE : Aaron Services shortlisted for award
PU
03/13SURESERVE : Enhanced Maternity pay for the Group
PU
02/05Flooring retailer Carpetright CFO to step down amid restructuring
RE
01/31SURESERVE : HFF Arranges $60M Construction Loan for Trophy, High-Rise Apartment ..
AQ
01/19SURESERVE : Challenging and interesting
AQ
01/12SURESERVE : Busy start as a reporter
AQ
01/05SURESERVE : A silent revolution
AQ
2018SURESERVE : New office bearers of Photojournalists Association
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 204 M
EBIT 2019 8,70 M
Net income 2019 4,80 M
Debt 2019 11,2 M
Yield 2019 1,82%
P/E ratio 2019 7,05
P/E ratio 2020 6,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 43,3 M
Chart SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sureserve Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,58  GBP
Spread / Average Target 109%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holt Executive Chairman
Michael McMahon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Robert William Lindsay Legget Senior Independent Director
Derek Zissman Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Haste Head-Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURESERVE GROUP PLC-1.41%58
VINCI19.80%58 469
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.37%38 277
LARSEN & TOUBRO-2.86%28 414
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD14.11%26 606
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD4.29%24 248
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.