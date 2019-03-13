Sureserve : Enhanced Maternity pay for the Group

The Sureserve Group's Women in Business working group was set up in 2018 to advocate for the Group's short and long term goals in promoting diversity and resolving both operational and cultural challenges. One of the first actions from the group was to examine the gender imbalance within the company, as it was recognised that females were under-represented in both senior roles and roles that have traditionally been held by males.

Gender equality enhances employee engagement, boosts productivity, meets the diverse needs of customers and suppliers, and improves brand reputation. As such, one of the first action points for the group was to review the maternity provisions available to women, with an aim to make these more attractive for the recruitment and retention of staff, and to offer increased support to those employees already with the business.

Following a period of consultation with board members and Managing Directors, the Group is happy to announce that employees will benefit from enhanced maternity payments as follows:

12 weeks full pay

20 weeks half pay

7 weeks Statutory Maternity Pay

13 weeks unpaid

Previously, the Group offered six weeks at 90% pay, 33 weeks at Statutory Maternity Pay, and 13 weeks unpaid.

Michael McMahon, Chief Operating Officer, said "I would like to thank the Women in Business working group who, working together with the board, have lead these improvements and highlighted the ongoing importance to recognise and reward our people. We understand the value of investing in our people, and ensuring we have a fair and diverse workforce which feels motivated is of paramount importance to the Group. Enhanced maternity leave is just one of a number of initiatives the Group is developing which benefit existing employees, and help us find and attract the right people, encouraging them to build rewarding, long term careers with us."