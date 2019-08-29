Sureserve : New sprinkler system for Cardiff University

Allied Protection, a specialist in the supply, installation and maintenance of fire safety and security systems, have expanded their service provision into sprinklers and are pleased to have recently begun work for Cardiff University, retrofitting 'residential' sprinkler systems into a number of their high-rise residential student accommodation blocks.

The new monitored sprinkler systems were installed on three sites, one comprising of 425 student bedrooms with the blocks ranging from four to six floors high, another of 179 student bedrooms and six floors high, and the third of 86 student bedrooms which was nine floors high. An added complexity was that parts of the buildings were required to remain occupied, but with careful pre-planning and co-ordination, the program was achieved.

'We're very excited to be working with Cardiff University, and the hard work and preparation that this new service team have put in over the last 18 months is opening up new opportunities for our clients and our business'.

Colin Packer, Sprinkler Manager



'We are able to offer a full turnkey service from design, through install to service and maintenance, as the demand grows for residential sprinklers we are well poised to respond, with quality, competence and experience being our key offering, in today's market our clients want peace of mind and assurance.'

Noel Chambers, Technical and Business Development Director