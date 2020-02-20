Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sureserve Group plc    LAKE   GB00BSKS1M86

SURESERVE GROUP PLC

(LAKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sureserve : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5337D
Sureserve Group PLC
20 February 2020

20 February 2020

Sureserve Group plc

('Sureserve' or the 'Group')

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts

and

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Sureserve Group plc (AIM: SUR),the compliance and energy services Group, announces that the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2019 together with the notice of Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders and are available on the Company's website at https://www.sureservegroup.co.uk/investors/results-and-presentations.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in the Drawing Room, First Floor at The City of London Club, 19 Old Broad Street, London, EC2N 1DS at 10.00 a.m. on 18 March 2020.

Enquiries

Sureserve Group


Bob Holt, Chairman

07778 798 816

Peter Smith, Chief Financial Officer

07590 929 431



Camarco (Financial Public Relations)


Ginny Pulbrook

020 3757 4992

Ollie Head




Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Antonio Bossi

020 7408 4050

Mark Brown


Fiona Conroy


Notes to editors

Sureserve is a leading compliance and energy services group that performs critical functions in homes, public and commercial buildings, with a focus on clients in the UK public sector and regulated markets. Services are delivered through two divisions: Compliance and Energy Services.

The Group was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Basildon. It currently employs some 2,061 staff from 22 offices across the UK.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NOAUKRURRWUUAUR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM - RNS

Disclaimer

Sureserve Group plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SURESERVE GROUP PLC
02:09aSURESERVE : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
01/05SAVING THE ENVIRONMENT : Not a one-day job
AQ
2019SURESERVE : UNP urges disciplinary action be taken against those who assaulted L..
AQ
2019SURESERVE : Appointing of Chairmanship of several state media institutions to be..
AQ
2019SURESERVE : 20th edition of Journalism Awards night on Tuesday
AQ
2019SURESERVE : 20th edition of Journalism Awards night on Tuesday
AQ
2019SURESERVE : Prior to politics
AQ
2019SURESERVE : Lifetime Achievement Awards
AQ
2019SURESERVE : When we were colleagues…
AQ
2019SURESERVE : K&T talk safety for Gas Safety Week
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 227 M
EBIT 2020 8,90 M
Net income 2020 5,80 M
Debt 2020 2,20 M
Yield 2020 1,43%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 73,8 M
Chart SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sureserve Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 57,50  GBp
Last Close Price 46,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holt Executive Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Peter Smith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert William Lindsay Legget Senior Independent Director
Derek Zissman Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURESERVE GROUP PLC-1.41%95
CINTAS CORPORATION13.07%31 386
TELEPERFORMANCE12.33%15 510
EDENRED9.11%13 207
INTERTEK GROUP PLC1.40%12 331
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.87%12 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group