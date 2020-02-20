Sureserve : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

20 February 2020

Sureserve Group plc

('Sureserve' or the 'Group')

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts

and

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Sureserve Group plc (AIM: SUR),the compliance and energy services Group, announces that the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2019 together with the notice of Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders and are available on the Company's website at https://www.sureservegroup.co.uk/investors/results-and-presentations.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in the Drawing Room, First Floor at The City of London Club, 19 Old Broad Street, London, EC2N 1DS at 10.00 a.m. on 18 March 2020.

Enquiries

Sureserve Group

Bob Holt, Chairman 07778 798 816 Peter Smith, Chief Financial Officer 07590 929 431



Camarco (Financial Public Relations)

Ginny Pulbrook 020 3757 4992 Ollie Head





Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Antonio Bossi 020 7408 4050 Mark Brown

Fiona Conroy



Notes to editors

Sureserve is a leading compliance and energy services group that performs critical functions in homes, public and commercial buildings, with a focus on clients in the UK public sector and regulated markets. Services are delivered through two divisions: Compliance and Energy Services.

The Group was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Basildon. It currently employs some 2,061 staff from 22 offices across the UK.