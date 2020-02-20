Sureserve : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

20 February 2020
Sureserve Group plc
('Sureserve' or the 'Group')
Posting of Annual Report and Accounts
and
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Sureserve Group plc (AIM: SUR),the compliance and energy services Group, announces that the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2019 together with the notice of Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders and are available on the Company's website at https://www.sureservegroup.co.uk/investors/results-and-presentations.
The Annual General Meeting will be held in the Drawing Room, First Floor at The City of London Club, 19 Old Broad Street, London, EC2N 1DS at 10.00 a.m. on 18 March 2020.
Enquiries
Sureserve Group
Bob Holt, Chairman
07778 798 816
Peter Smith, Chief Financial Officer
07590 929 431
Camarco (Financial Public Relations)
Ginny Pulbrook
020 3757 4992
Ollie Head
Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Antonio Bossi
020 7408 4050
Mark Brown
Fiona Conroy
Notes to editors
Sureserve is a leading compliance and energy services group that performs critical functions in homes, public and commercial buildings, with a focus on clients in the UK public sector and regulated markets. Services are delivered through two divisions: Compliance and Energy Services.
The Group was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Basildon. It currently employs some 2,061 staff from 22 offices across the UK.